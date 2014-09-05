Preview: Giants at Tigers

Two teams who currently own wild-card spots but have their sights set on division titles square off Friday, when the Detroit Tigers host the San Francisco Giants in the opener of their three-game interleague series. Detroit is one-half game ahead of Seattle for the second wild card in the American League and trails first-place Kansas City by one game in the Central Division. The Tigers improved their standing Thursday as they squandered an early 4-0 lead before erupting for seven runs in the 11th inning for an 11-4 triumph at Cleveland.

San Francisco sits atop the NL wild-card standings but is two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the West Division. The Giants lost two of three at Colorado earlier this week after emerging victorious in the completion of a matchup that was suspended in May. Prior to visiting the Mile High State, San Francisco concluded the month of August with a six-game winning streak.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-13, 4.15 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (15-9, 3.10)

Peavy improved to 3-4 in seven starts since being acquired from Boston on Saturday, when he struck out eight while limiting Milwaukee to one hit and three walks over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. The 33-year-old has pitched well after going 1-9 in 20 outings with the Red Sox, posting a 2.66 ERA for the Giants while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four turns. Peavy fell to 4-6 lifetime against Detroit on May 18 as he was torched for five runs and 11 hits in six frames.

Porcello is coming off his fourth loss in six starts, a 6-2 defeat at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in which he surrendered six runs - three earned - and 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old has yielded six runs in two of his last four outings after giving up three or fewer in each of his previous six turns. Porcello won his only career start against San Francisco, allowing three runs and five hits over seven frames on July 3, 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco OF-1B Michael Morse has missed three straight games with a strained right oblique.

2. Tigers C Alex Avila has yet to play since taking a foul ball off his mask Tuesday.

3. Giants OF Angel Pagan hopes to return Friday after missing Wednesday’s loss at Colorado with a stiff back.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Giants 3