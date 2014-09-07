(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Detroit’s standing in third graph as it relates to Kansas City. UPDATES San Francisco’s NL West standing in graph 2 UPDATES Detroit’s wild card standing in graph 3)

Giants 5, Tigers 4: Buster Posey continued his torrid stretch by reaching base in all four plate appearances and hit a solo homer while Andrew Susac drove in a pair as San Francisco downed host Detroit.

Posey added two singles and scored twice to improve to 33-for-65 with seven homers and 21 RBIs over his last 15 games for San Francisco, which remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and maintained its spot atop the wild-card standings. Madison Bumgarner (17-9) yielded three runs and did not record a strikeout over six frames, but still won his fourth straight start despite tying a season high by allowing 10 hits.

Victor Martinez went 3-for-4 and clubbed his 30th home run of the season while Miguel Cabrera logged his 30th career multi-homer game and finished with three RBIs for Detroit, which lost for the third time in four contests while falling two games behind American League Central leader Kansas City and 1 1/2 games back of Seattle for the second wild card. David Price (13-11) came an out shy of his 12th career complete game and fanned 11 after giving up four of his five runs in the first inning.

Price quickly retired the first two batters he faced before Posey and Hunter Pence reached ahead of Pablo Sandoval, who capped a stretch of three straight two-out singles with a grounder up the middle to plate Posey. Susac’s two-run double to right moments later made it 3-0 and Joaquin Arias capped the four-run frame with another run-scoring two-base hit.

Cabrera trimmed the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom half with his 20th home run of the season – a two-run shot – before Martinez added a solo blast in the third. Posey went deep in the fifth and Cabrera greeted Sergio Romo by taking the reliever’s first pitch of the eighth over the fence in left, but Santiago Casilla worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bumgarner improved to 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA in 16 road outings. … Cabrera hit .252 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 107 August at-bats, but is batting 13-for-26 with four home runs and six RBIs in 26 at-bats in September. … Detroit RHP Joakim Soria, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 9 due to a strained oblique, has yet to experience a setback in his recovery and is expected back with the team soon.