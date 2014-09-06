Peavy, Giants weather rain delay in 8-2 win

DETROIT -- A long rain delay wasn’t going to get Jake Peavy out of the game.

The veteran right-hander convinced San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy that he could continue despite a two-hour, 42-minute delay. He backed up that promise, as he lasted six innings and did not give up an earned run to lead the Giants to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Peavy, who is 4-4 since being acquired from Boston on July 26, allowed two unearned runs and did not walk a batter. He pitched three innings after the delay.

“He was so adamant that he was good to go,” Bochy said. “I think it would have crushed him not to go back out there.”

Peavy stayed loose with the aid of the training staff. He gave up two hits after he returned to the mound, but a double play helped him escape that inning. Two of his three strikeouts came in the sixth.

“You just listen to your body. I felt good,” Peavy said. “Those (first) three innings weren’t crazy high stress. I did throw a lot of pitches to Victor Martinez in that one at-bat (on the double play), but tonight was a big one. Every game is big, we know that. To have a lead, to have a game plan set in stone, I didn’t want that to go for naught.”

Bochy did not want a 6-0 lead, which the Giants held before the delay, to go by the wayside. He even stood outside the dugout, impatiently waiting for the grounds crew to start getting the field ready again.

“I was (anxious),” he said. “At some point, you quit looking at the radar and you look up in the sky and it stopped raining. So sure, I was trying to get things going. It’s probably human nature for any manager. You see a window and you have a lead. You want this thing to keep going.”

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a solo home run and drove in two runs for the Giants (77-64), who remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division. Left fielder Gregor Blanco had two extra-base hits, scored twice and knocked in a run. Every player in the Giants’ starting lineup had at least one hit.

San Francisco right fielder Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest streak for the Giants this season and the longest active streak in the majors.

Tigers starter Rick Porcello (15-10) gave up six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in three innings. Second baseman Ian Kinsler had two hits and an RBI.

Detroit (77-64) fell two games behind Kansas City, which defeated the New York Yankees 1-0 on Friday, in the American League Central.

“Everybody saw the game. Everything I threw up there got whacked,” Porcello said. “Just a tough night. You tip your hat to them, they swung the bats well. It was a combination of some good pitches that got hit and some bad pitches that got hit. I couldn’t come up with an answer for it.”

Porcello was hit on the right heel by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford’s bases-loaded single in the third inning, but X-rays were negative.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus just wished the rain didn’t go away.

“There were discussions because the radar looked so bad, but ultimately it was in the umpires’ hands,” he said. “The radar looked really bad there for a while and it kind of cleared up. When we took the field, there were still concerns that we’d get rain in 45 minutes, but that seemed to dissipate.”

NOTES: Giants OF Gregor Blanco had his long errorless streak extended by a scoring change, then it ended once again. Blanco was charged with an error at Colorado on Wednesday while trying to catch Ben Paulsen’s foul ball. With the error subtracted, Blanco entered the game with 306 consecutive errorless games, longest among National League outfielders. It was snapped Friday when he misplayed Bryan Holaday’s fly ball in the fifth inning. ... The Giants were 8-9 against American League teams and the Tigers were 11-6 in interleague games. ... Giants OF Michael Morse returned to San Francisco to receive a cortisone shot for an oblique strain that kept him out of the Rockies’ series. Manager Bruce Bochy hopes Morse can return during next week’s homestand. ... Detroit C Alex Avila did not start for the third straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. ... Tigers RHP Joakim Soria, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with an oblique strain, threw 39 pain-free pitches during a bullpen session.