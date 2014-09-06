Red-hot Posey powers Giants

DETROIT -- Buster Posey continued his hot streak with three hits, including a solo home run, and Madison Bumgarner tied for the major-league lead in victories to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Posey, who played first base, scored twice and walked in his other plate appearance. He is hitting .508 with seven home runs in his last 15 games.

Bumgarner (17-9) pulled even with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in the win column despite not striking out a batter for the first time this season.

Bumgarner, the National League Pitcher of the Month for August, allowed three runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Catcher Andrew Susac hit a two-run double during San Francisco’s four-run first. Santiago Casilla recorded his 15th save for the Giants (78-64), who pulled to within 1½ games of the Dodgers in the N.L. West.

Right fielder Hunter Pence had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 18 games. It’s the longest by a Giants player this season and the longest active streak in the majors.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Tigers (77-65). Designated hitter Victor Martinez contributed three hits, including his career-high 30th home run.

Losing pitcher David Price (13-11) struck out 11 in 8 2/3 innings while allowing five runs on nine hits.

Price gave up five consecutive two-out hits in the first as the Giants built a 4-0 lead.

Designated hitter Pablo Sandoval drove in the first run with a single. Susac followed with a two-run double to right center and third baseman Joaquin Arias capped the outburst with an RBI double.

Detroit got half those runs back in the bottom of the inning on Cabrera’s two-run shot.

Martinez made it a one-run game with his one-out blast in the third, but Posey put the Giants on top, 5-3, with his 20th home run, a one-out drive in the fifth.

Cabrera led off the eighth by crushing Sergio Romo’s first pitch over the fence in left field.

NOTES: Tigers C Alex Avila catcher was not in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game, but he is expected to start on Sunday. Avila suffered concussion-like symptoms after getting hitting with a foul ball off his mask on Sept. 2. ... Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez still is nowhere close to returning, putting his season in jeopardy. Sanchez has been on the disabled list since sustaining a right pectoralis strain in Toronto on Aug. 8. “Until he’s pain-free, he won’t throw,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ... San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford, who had three hits on Friday, was not in the lineup. He has been battling hip and shoulder injuries. “We’re trying to keep him somewhat fresh down the stretch,” manager Bruce Bochy said. ... The Giants have endured 11 weather-related delays totaling 19 hours and 22 minutes. Their 8-2 victory on Friday was delayed two hours and 42 minutes.