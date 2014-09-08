Ailing Cabrera guides Tigers past Giants

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is nursing a bad ankle, but it isn’t sapping his power.

Cabrera hit his third home run in two games and drove in three runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night at Comerica Park.

Cabrera hit a two-run home run, his 22nd, in the third inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. The Tigers first baseman reached the 100-RBI mark for the 11th consecutive season. He is just the fifth major league player to have that many consecutive 100-RBI seasons, joining Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Alex Rodriguez and Al Simmons.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but the type of player he’s been throughout his career, it’s not something I take for granted, either,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said of Cabrera’s RBI streak. “I’ve enjoyed watching him play and being his teammate this long.”

Cabrera came out in the seventh after aggravating his right ankle while scoring the Tigers’ final run. Manager Brad Ausmus said that Cabrera is dealing with a bone spur in the ankle but not multiple spurs, as ESPN reported Sunday. Ausmus added that he is unsure whether Cabrera will require offseason surgery.

“We had to get him out of there,” Ausmus said. “We will see how he feels tomorrow, but DHing him tomorrow is a good possibility.”

Rookie left-hander Kyle Lobstein (1-0) recorded his first major league victory by holding the Giants to one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Right fielder Torii Hunter had three hits, scored a run and drove in another for Detroit (78-65), which salvaged the finale of a three-game series and remained two games behind the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central Division.

The Tigers begin a three-game home series Monday afternoon against the Royals, who defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 Sunday.

“Definitely, avoiding the sweep is big and putting a game together like we did tonight was big,” Lobstein said. “We’ll try to take that momentum into tomorrow.”

Giants right-hander Tim Hudson (9-10) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings to take the loss. Right fielder Hunter Pence went 0-for-3 with a walk as his hitting streak was halted at 18 games. The Giants (78-65) fell three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

“We took the series,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “You take that. Sure, you want to get greedy, but we just couldn’t get our offense going tonight.”

Cabrera’s two-run shot to left-center highlighted the Tigers’ three-run third. Shortstop Andrew Romine reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on Hunter’s bloop single for the first run. Cabrera followed with his two-out blast.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Bochy said of Cabrera. “You talk about an MVP, you just hope you don’t make mistakes to him. That breaking ball got away from Huddy there, and (Cabrera) took advantage. That’s how good he is. I don’t know if there’s a better hitter in the game. When those guys get hot, you just hope you don’t make a mistake. He’s in a good groove.”

San Francisco broke through in the fifth on left fielder Gregor Blanco’s double and center fielder Angel Pagan’s RBI single.

Detroit made it 6-1 with a three-run seventh. Second baseman Ian Kinsler smacked an RBI double and scored on Cabrera’s single. Cabrera chugged home on designated hitter Victor Martinez’s double before coming out of the game.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Joakim Soria will throw live batting practice Monday, and he could be activated this week. Soria has been out since Aug. 10 due to an oblique strain. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez is the oldest player to hit 30 or more home runs for the first time in his career since Seattle’s Edgar Martinez did so in 2000 at age 37. Victor Martinez, who is 35, hit his 30th home run Saturday. ... San Francisco has never swept a road series of three games or more against an American League opponent since interleague play began in 1997. ... San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt will begin baseball activities this week, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Belt missed the past 28 games because of a concussion. ... The Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, the start of a six-game homestand.