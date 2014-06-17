Preview: Giants at White Sox

The San Francisco Giants are enduring their worst stretch of the season and look to shake out of their doldrums when they open a two-game set against the host Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The Giants own the best record in the National League, but have dropped six of their last seven games – all at home – as they begin a five-game road trip. The White Sox are also struggling with four consecutive defeats and seven in their last nine contests.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said he wasn’t concerned with his club’s sudden swoon after it lost to the Colorado Rockies for the third straight day on Sunday. “You’re going to have these tough times during the season,” Bochy told reporters. “What’s important is how we deal with it and I was proud of how the guys came out and played.” Giants catcher Buster Posey is expected to be available despite leaving Sunday’s game with headaches after taking a foul tip to the mask.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (1-4, 3.84 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (5-5, 4.17)

Cain’s lone victory came on May 15 despite allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of his 10 outings. He lost to Washington in his last turn when he walked a season-worst five in five innings while giving up four runs and three hits. Cain received a no-decision in 2008 against Chicago -- ironically, he was matched up against Danks – when he was touched up for six runs in seven innings of a 13-8 loss.

Danks has won back-to-back outings and has allowed only five runs in 29 1/3 innings over his last four outings. He has given up just 19 hits and six walks during the stretch. Danks also received a no-decision the 2008 outing against San Francisco when he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

1. White Sox DH Adam Dunn is 6-for-20 with two homers against Cain.

2. Giants CF Angel Pagan (back) is questionable after being scratched from Sunday’s lineup.

3. Chicago C Tyler Flowers is 0-for-21 with 18 strikeouts over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Giants 2