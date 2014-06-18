Preview: Giants at White Sox

Chris Sale is coming off his first loss of the season and the Chicago left-hander squares off against San Francisco veteran Tim Hudson when the White Sox complete a two-game series against the host Giants on Wednesday. Sale gave up one run in his first defeat of the campaign against Detroit last Thursday and has been splendid while giving up just 31 hits in 59 1/3 innings. Hudson has won his last three decisions and hasn’t lost since May 6.

Chicago produced an 8-2 victory in the opener to halt a four-game skid and continue San Francisco’s recent plunge. The Giants are tied with the Oakland Athletics for best record in the majors but have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight after playing superbly for the first two-plus months of the season. San Francisco’s Buster Posey served as the designated hitter Tuesday and might serve in that role again Wednesday as manager Bruce Bochy is taking precautionary measures after Posey experienced headaches Sunday after taking a foul ball in the catcher’s mask.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (7-2, 1.81 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (5-1, 1.97)

Hudson has allowed just three earned runs in 26 innings over his last four outings. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 13 starts and has allowed five or fewer hits on seven occasions. Hudson is 4-3 with a 5.15 ERA in nine career starts against Chicago.

Sale struck out 10 and gave up just five hits while suffering the hard-luck loss to the Tigers. It marked his third 10-strikeout performance of the season and he has allowed one run or fewer in six of his nine starts. Sale is holding opponents to a .152 average and possesses a minuscule WHIP of 0.67.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie had two hits in the series opener against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2008 and traded him to Chicago prior to the start of the 2013 season.

2. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan (back) is likely to miss his third consecutive game.

3. Chicago DH Adam Dunn has struck out 12 times over the last six games but is 11-for-34 with four homers against Hudson.

PREDICTION: White Sox 2, Giants 1