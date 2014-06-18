White Sox 8, Giants 2: Gordon Beckham and Dayan Viciedo each hit two-run homers as host Chicago routed San Francisco in the opener of their two-game set.

Adam Eaton and Conor Gillaspie each went 2-for-4 with a run scored as the White Sox halted their four-game losing streak. Adam Dunn, Tyler Flowers and Eaton had one RBI apiece as Chicago won for just the third time in its last 10 contests.

John Danks (6-5) gave up two runs - one earned - and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in winning his third consecutive start. Matt Cain (1-5) gave up a season-worst eight runs - seven earned - and 10 hits in five frames as San Francisco lost its fourth straight game.

Hunter Pence’s first-inning homer and Buster Posey’s third-inning RBI single gave the Giants a 2-0 lead before Chicago tied it on Beckham’s blast to left in the bottom of the third. Flowers drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and Eaton drove in one with an infield single while a second run scored when Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford threw wildly to first.

Dunn’s RBI single to right in the fifth made it 6-2 and Viciedo sent his blast over the wall in left later in the inning. Pablo Sandoval and Pence each had two hits for San Francisco, which has lost seven of its last eight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Posey went 1-for-4 as the DH after leaving Sunday’s game with headaches created by taking a foul tip off his catcher’s mask. … Flowers is 0-for-23 with 19 strikeouts over his last eight games. … Giants CF Angel Pagan (back) missed his second straight game as an MRI exam indicated he is dealing with inflammation.