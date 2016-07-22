Preview: Giants at Yankees

The San Francisco Giants owned the best record in the majors at the All-Star break, but they have stumbled out of the gate with five consecutive losses to open the second half. The Giants will be looking to ace Madison Bumgarner to end the slide when they open a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

While Bumgarner will make his debut at Yankee Stadium and first start versus New York, one bit of drama was removed when San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy decided to use the designated hitter instead of having his star left-hander bat for himself. "I'll probably DH one of our left-handed hitters. Our bench is deeper now," Bochy said. "Plus, it could be really hot. We want to keep him off the field." The Yankees had allowed only three runs during a four-game winning streak before dropping the finale of a four-game set to Baltimore on Thursday. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who has not lost since June 11, will oppose Bumgarner in what looms as a marquee pitching matchup.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (10-5, 2.12 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 3.15)

Bumgarner lost his third straight road start to open the second half, permitting four runs on seven hits -- including a pair of homers -- in a 4-1 setback at San Diego. He was overpowering in his previous outing, striking out 14 batters in a masterful one-hit shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bumgarner has allowed 10 homers in nine road starts and takes an 8-7 mark with a 3.75 ERA in interleague play into Friday's contest.

Tanaka bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by limiting Boston to one run on three hits over six innings on Sunday to improve to 4-0 over his last six starts. Although he was hit hard in both no-decisions during his unbeaten run, New York's offense bailed him out on both occasions and has produced 45 runs in that span. Tanaka has made 10 starts at Yankee Stadium, logging a 3-1 mark and 4.71 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York's bullpen has churned out 31 consecutive scoreless innings.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is 1-for-12 lifetime versus New York.

3. Yankees 3B Chase Headley did not start the past two games after his 4-year-old son had complications from a surgical procedure.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Yankees 2