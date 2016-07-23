Preview: Giants at Yankees

The New York Yankees have a chance to move three games above .500 for the first time this season when they continue their three-game series against visiting San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. New York squeezed out a 3-2 victory Friday night to improve to 5-1 over its last six games.

Stellar pitching has fueled the resurgence for the Yankees, who have allowed nine runs over the past six games. Second baseman Starlin Castro collected three hits Friday and is 9-for-21 with a homer, four doubles and seven RBIs in his last six games. Giants Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford committed a career-high three errors, the last leading to the go-ahead run, as San Francisco fell to 0-6 since the All-Star break. To compound matters, Giants catcher Buster Posey fouled a ball off his right foot and had to leave the game, although X-rays were negative.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (9-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Iván Nova (7-5, 4.92)

Although he allowed at least four earned runs for the fourth time in five starts last time out, Samardzija escaped with a no-decision at the San Diego Padres last weekend. The former Notre Dame product continues to be victimized by the long ball, allowing 17 homers on the season and 12 in his last eight turns. He is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA versus New York and has labored in interleague play with a 3-9 record and 5.28 ERA.

Nova is coming off one of his best efforts of the season, limiting Baltimore to one run on four hits over six innings to win his second straight start. He also struggles to keep the ball in the park, surrendering at least one home run in 12 of his last 13 trips to the mound. Nova, who tossed one of his two career shutouts versus the Giants in 2013, owns a 4-2 record and 3.74 ERA in 10 appearances at Yankee Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York's bullpen had its 31-game scoreless streak snapped when RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller each gave up a run.

2. Giants CF Denard Span has multiple hits in three straight games and five of his last seven.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran is 9-for-19 over his last six games to hike his batting average to .305.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Giants 4