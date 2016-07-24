Preview: Giants at Yankees

San Francisco finally snapped its six-game skid but it certainly didn't come easy. A 12-inning victory on Saturday marked the first victory since the All-Star break for the Giants, who will conclude an eight-game road trip Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series versus the New York Yankees.

Rookie Mac Williamson has been one of the few bright spots in the second half for San Francisco, hitting three homers in his last six games and delivering the game-winning RBI single in Saturday's 2-1 victory. The Giants, who have committed six errors in the series, received six scoreless innings from their bullpen after surprise starter Johnny Cueto provided six strong frames. New York suffered a rare loss when its vaunted bullpen trio of Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman appear in the same game, falling to 19-2 in such situations. The Yankees, who dropped to 5-4 on their nine-game homestand, will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound against Jeff Samardzija.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, TBS, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (9-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (8-6, 4.93)

Although he allowed at least four earned runs for the fourth time in five starts last time out, Samardzija escaped with a no-decision at the San Diego Padres last weekend. The former Notre Dame product continues to be victimized by the long ball, allowing 17 homers on the season and 12 in his last eight turns. He is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA versus New York and has labored in interleague play with a 3-9 record and 5.28 ERA.

Moved to the bullpen following a four-start losing streak, Eovaldi made three relief appearances before returning to the rotation and limiting Baltimore to one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday. It was the first victory as a starter since May 29 for Eovaldi, who has ugly numbers against the Giants -- 1-4 with a 13.30 ERA in five career starts. Denard Span is 8-for-23 against the Eovaldi.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Trevor Brown is 5-for-9 with four runs scored in the last three games.

2. Yankees LF Brett Gardner has hit safely in eight straight games.

3. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is 4-for-26 with 11 strikeouts in the past six games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Giants 3