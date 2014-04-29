Preview: Indians at Angels

The Cleveland Indians have scored a total of eight runs over their last four games, but slugger Carlos Santana heads into Tuesday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Angels with reason for optimism. The third baseman entered Monday’s contest hitting just .122 with one home run and three RBIs before crushing a three-run homer into the left-field seats in a 6-3 loss to the Angels. Manager Terry Francona issued a vote of confidence in Santana’s bat prior to the game and kept the 28-year-old in the cleanup spot despite calls to drop him lower in the order.

Joe Smith recorded his first save with the Angels in the series opener and looked sharp in his first game since taking over as the team’s closer. Smith, who has not been scored on in 11 of his 12 appearances this season, replaced Ernesto Frieri as the team’s closer after spending the past five seasons as a setup man with Cleveland. The Angels made another change in their bullpen this week with the promotion of right-hander Mike Morin from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was serving as the Bees’ closer.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (2-2. 3.90 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (1-2, 4.11)

Kluber notched his first complete game last Thursday against Kansas City, allowing one unearned run while striking out a career-high 11 batters on 101 pitches. “That was really fun to watch,” manager Terry Francona told reporters. “He had everything working. He worked ahead and threw a ton of strikes.” The 28-year-old, set to make his first career appearance against the Angels, has posted a 2.79 ERA with 29 strikeouts and three walks over his last four starts covering 29 innings.

Weaver allowed one run over six innings for the second straight start last Wednesday, when he took a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-4 loss to Washington. The California native ranks third on the Angels’ all-time win list with 114, trailing only Chuck Finley (165) and Nolan Ryan (138). David Murphy has eight hits in 54 at-bats against the 31-year-old, who is 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 career starts against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RHP Zach McAllister will start Wednesday’s series finale in place of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who has been moved to the bullpen.

2. Seven of the Angels’ last nine losses have come by one run.

3. Cleveland is 27-10 against American League West teams since the beginning of 2013.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Indians 4