Preview: Indians at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to move over .500 for the first time since Opening Day 2013 in Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Cleveland Indians. Los Angeles handed the Indians their fifth straight loss on Tuesday when Erick Aybar continued his recent tear with four hits in the 6-4 victory. The Angels shortstop has raised his average by 100 points to .292 while hitting 18-for-44 over his last 11 games.

Cleveland is hoping second baseman Jason Kipnis can avoid the disabled list after he grounded into a double play in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s contest and left with an abdominal strain. “It felt like someone punched me in the back,” Kipnis told reporters. “I couldn’t breathe running down to first base.” The Indians have scored a total of 12 runs during their five-game skid, but third baseman Carlos Santana has homered in each of the last two games after collecting just one home run and three RBIs in his first 24 contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (3-2, 3.69)

McAllister is starting on three days’ rest in place of struggling Carlos Carrasco, who was moved to the bullpen after posting a 6.95 ERA through four starts. McAllister, who is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, isn’t worried about pitching on short rest after throwing 75 pitches in a shaky five-inning outing against the Giants last Sunday. “That was really a short outing for me as far as pitch count goes,” McAllister told MLB.com. “I was able to bounce back and feel good. It’s not a problem for me at all. I’m ready to go.”

Wilson has worked at least six innings in three of his last four outings, including a strong turn against the Yankees last Friday when he allowed one run on four hits in six frames. Wilson has thrown at least 111 pitches in each of his first five starts while striking out 33 batters over 31 2/3 innings. Nick Swisher is 11-for-32 with one home run against the 33-year-old, who is 3-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 25 career games (seven starts) against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have outscored their opponents 26-6 in the first inning.

2. The Indians have committed 17 errors in the past 16 games.

3. Angels reliever Kevin Jepsen owns a 1.23 ERA (2 ER, 14 2/3 IP) in 16 career games against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Indians 3