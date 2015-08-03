Preview: Indians at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels look to snap a season-long six-game losing streak in Monday’s series opener against the visiting Cleveland Indians, who could be without their top offensive threat. Second baseman Jason Kipnis has was held out of Sunday’s loss to Oakland due to an injured right shoulder and might be headed to the disabled list.

The Angels have fallen four games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and will need a strong effort from starter Garrett Richards on Monday after manager Mike Scioscia was forced to use seven pitchers in Sunday’s 10-inning, 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. Since scoring 13 runs in a win over Texas last Sunday, the Angels have scored a total of 15 runs during their six-game skid. They won’t get much sympathy from the disappointing Indians, who are mired in the AL Central cellar after losing eight of their last 11. Third baseman/outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has been a rare bright spot with five hits in 14 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus last Thursday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (6-11, 3.44 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (10-8, 3.38)

Kluber tossed his second career complete game last Wednesday when he held Kansas City to one run on five hits while throwing 112 pitches. “He had something for everything,” manager Terry Francona told reporters. “He was really in control.” The reigning AL Cy Young award winner allowed four runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings in a 6-4 loss to the Angels on April 29, 2014.

Richards has lost back-to-back games despite posting a 2.70 ERA over his last three starts. The 27-year-old allowed four runs – including two home runs – over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to Houston last Wednesday. Richards, who is making his first career appearance against the Indians, has gone 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA in nine starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout has 14 RBIs in his last 15 games against Cleveland.

2. The Indians are 11-43 when scoring three or fewer runs.

3. The Angels optioned RHP Drew Rucinski and RHP Jeremy McBryde to Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Indians 2