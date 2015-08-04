Preview: Indians at Angels

The struggling Los Angeles Angels look to put together a winning streak as they host the Cleveland Indians for the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Los Angeles halted its six-game slide with a 5-4 triumph in Monday’s opener as Conor Gillaspie belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to turn a deficit into a one-run lead.

With just their second victory in 11 contests, the Angels climbed within three games of first-place Houston in the American League West. Yan Gomes launched a two-run shot while Michael Brantley and Carlos Santana each recorded two hits and an RBI for Cleveland, which suffered its third straight loss and ninth in 12 games. The Indians are 2-3 on their seven-game road trip, scoring a total of six runs in the losses and 11 overall on the trek. Monday’s contest was the opener of the six-game season series between the clubs, which concludes with three at Cleveland from Aug. 28-30.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (11-8, 4.03 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-7, 4.24)

Carrasco tossed his second complete game of the season Thursday, allowing one run and two hits with seven strikeouts at Oakland. The victory snapped the 28-year-old Venezuelan’s four-start drought during which he gave up a total of three runs over 13 frames in a pair of no-decisions. Carrasco is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in six career games (two starts) against the Angels.

Shoemaker has been superb in two starts since making a relief appearance at Seattle on July 12, registering 17 strikeouts while scattering five hits over 13 scoreless innings. The 28-year-old native of Michigan recorded the victory over Minnesota on July 21 before settling for a no-decision at Houston nine days later. Shoemaker won his only career start against Cleveland on June 17, 2014, when he yielded two runs and five hits while striking out 10 in eight frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis on the disabled list with a shoulder injury and replaced him on the roster with INF Jose Ramirez, who went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored hours after being recapped from Triple-A Columbus.

2. Angels LHP C.J. Wilson likely is done for the year as he is leaning toward undergoing season-ending surgery on his elbow.

3. Los Angeles DH David Murphy went 1-for-4 on Monday in his first game against the team that traded him last week.

