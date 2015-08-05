Preview: Indians at Angels

The Cleveland Indians look to end their road trip on a winning note as they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the rubber match of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Cleveland evened its mark on its seven-game trek at 3-3 and knotted the set at one win apiece by outlasting Los Angeles 2-0 in 12 innings on Tuesday.

Giovanny Urshela provided the heroics with a two-run homer as the Indians allowed fewer than three runs for the sixth time in eight contests. The Angels managed only two singles as they suffered their 10th loss in 12 games. David Murphy went 1-for-4 against his former team for the second straight night as Los Angeles remained three games behind first-place Houston in the American League West but saw its lead over Toronto for the top wild-card spot shrink to one game. The Angels’ offense has hit a snag of late, producing three runs or fewer in six of their last seven contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (9-6, 3.47 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-5, 2.70)

Salazar is coming off a brilliant effort at Oakland on Friday, an eight-inning outing in which he allowed an unearned run and one hit en route to his first triumph in three starts. The 25-year-old Dominican has given up three runs or fewer in four of his last six turns but is just 3-3 in that span. Salazar has not fared well against the Angels, yielding seven runs and 11 hits over 10 frames while going 0-1 in two career starts.

Santiago was roughed up by the Dodgers on Friday, surrendering five runs and nine hits in five innings of a loss at Los Angeles. The 27-year-old New Jersey native has served up three home runs over his last two starts after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous four outings. Santiago is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 career games (five starts) against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians pitchers allowed fewer than three hits over 12 scoreless innings for the first time since Aug. 11, 1942.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout is mired in a 1-for-16 slump over his last four games.

3. Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall was back in the lineup Tuesday and went 1-for-5 after leaving the series opener with a cervical strain and whiplash.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Angels 3