Preview: Indians at Angels

The Cleveland Indians are soaring in June and look to fatten up the victory total further when they visit the struggling Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Cleveland recorded a 6-2 win in Friday’s opener of a three-game series to improve to 8-2 this month while handing the Angels their fifth consecutive defeat and seventh in the past nine contests.

Indians starter Corey Kluber allowed just three hits — two by third baseman Yunel Escobar — in a complete-game effort to continue Los Angeles’ recent woes. The Angels are a season-worst nine games below .500 and 11 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West. The Indians have allowed just 16 runs in their eight June victories and lead the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over the Chicago White Sox. Second baseman Jason Kipnis had three of Cleveland’s 10 hits in the opener to help his club raise its road mark to 17-14.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-7, 5.40)

Bauer struck out a season-best 10 in 7 2/3 innings and allowed one run and five hits while beating Seattle in his last turn. The dominating performance halted a four-start winless stretch for Bauer, who has given up just nine hits over his past two outings. Bauer has a 2.45 ERA while winning both his career starts against the Angels and has had success retiring Kole Calhoun (1-for-7).

Shoemaker has dropped his last two starts but is enjoying his best stretch of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA with 37 strikeouts and no walks over his last four starts — matching the franchise record for consecutive starts without issuing a walk. Shoemaker, who is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Indians, has struggled at home this season by going 1-4 with a 5.51 ERA in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes (testicular contusion) returned from a two-game absence and went 0-for-4 on Friday.

2. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols was hitless in four at-bats in the opener and is 1-for-16 over the past four contests.

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-3 in the opener and is 2-for-18 over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Angels 0