Preview: Indians at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Indians on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series after halting a pair of streaks in dramatic fashion Saturday. Los Angeles (27-35) blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning before prevailing 4-3 to snap a five-game losing streak and a four-game slide to Cleveland (34-27), which leads the American League Central by three games over Kansas City and Detroit.

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (.236) recorded a pair of hits Saturday as he makes another attempt to bust out of his season-long slump. The career .310 hitter, whose 572 home runs are one shy of tying Harmon Killebrew for 11th on the all-time list, raised his average to .244 with a 6-for-13 stretch earlier this month but fell back by going 1-for-16 in his previous four games prior to Saturday. Cleveland is 8-3 in its last 11 games and continues to get big hits from rookie center fielder Tyler Naquin (.322), whose two-out RBI single in the ninth inning off closer Huston Street made it 3-3. The Indians’ Danny Salazar returns to the rotation after missing Wednesday’s start because of shoulder fatigue and opposes David Huff, who keeps Tim Lincecum’s seat in the rotation warm for one more start.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-3, 2.24 ERA) vs. Angels LH David Huff (0-1, 12.27)

Salazar allowed a run, three hits and five walks while striking out nine in a season-high eight innings of a 6-1 victory over Kansas City on June 3 in his last start. ”We just thought his recovery wasn’t as good as we would have liked,‘’ Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters about the 26-year-old Dominican, who threw a side session Thursday. Kole Calhoun is 3-for-6 with two home runs versus Salazar, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles.

With Lincecum expected to join the rotation after Sunday’s start with Triple-A Salt Lake, this could be Huff’s final spot start. The 31-year-old Californian was called up from Salt Lake on Tuesday, when he yielded five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 6-3 loss at Yankee Stadium in his 2016 major league debut. Mike Napoli is 4-for-8 with two home runs, four RBIs and three walks versus Huff, who permitted three runs in 3 1/3 innings over four relief appearances versus Cleveland, his former team.

1. Naquin is 8-for-24 with all four of his career home runs and eight RBIs in June.

2. Street blew his first save of the season Saturday and remains tied with Jose Mesa for 17th on the all-time saves list with 321.

3. Napoli is batting .323 in 57 games against the Angels — his former team — after going 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday.

