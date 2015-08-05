Urshela’s 12th-inning homer lifts Indians past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rookie third baseman Giovanny Urshela ended an 0-for-16 slump in a big way.

Urshela completed the first three-hit game of his career with a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning, giving the Cleveland Indians a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

“I was thrilled for him,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He’s all over the field. He wants the ball. He wants to be a part of what we’re doing.”

The Indians broke a three-game losing streak and kept the Angels three games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Los Angeles lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall began the top of the 12th with a single against left-hander Jose Alvarez (2-3), the Angels’ fourth reliever. Right-hander Cam Bedrosian, recalled Monday from Triple-A Salt Lake, replaced Alvarez and induced two outs.

On a 1-0 pitch, Urshela propelled Bedrosian’s 78 mph curveball down the left field line for his fourth home run of the season.

That homer compensated for two opportunities Urshela missed. The 23-year-old Colombian struck out with runners at first and third in the fifth, then allowed himself to be thrown out while trying to take third base on second baseman Jose Ramirez’s groundball to Angels shortstop Erick Aybar in the 10th.

“He was beating himself up, so I was really happy to see him get the big hit,” Francona said. “That was nice that he stayed in the game and didn’t sulk. He ended up helping us win.”

Cleveland right-hander Zach McAllister (3-3) allowed one hit in a scoreless 11th inning. Closer Cody Allen struck out two in a perfect bottom of the 12th to earn his 22nd save, completing the Indians’ two-hit shutout.

Los Angeles had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning against right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who permitted only one walk and one hit in his nine-inning outing.

After being hit by a pitch, second baseman Johnny Giavotella moved to second base on pinch hitter Shane Victorino’s sacrifice. However, left fielder David De Jesus lined out and right fielder Kole Calhoun struck out on an 86 mph curveball.

Carrasco faced just two batters over the minimum and finished with seven strikeouts. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before walking center fielder Mike Trout in the fourth inning. Designated hitter David Murphy got the Angels’ first hit when he lined a single over shortstop Francisco Lindor’s glove to start the bottom of the fifth.

“He pitched his tail off,” Francona said of Carrasco. “He established a really good fastball early, but then off of that, his breaking ball just had some really good depth. That was impressive. It was fun to watch.”

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in his six shutout innings while extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 19, 4 2/3 fewer than his career best. Last year’s runner-up in voting for the American League’s rookie of the year conceded two walks and five hits.

“He’s worked hard on his timing, his delivery and his ability to keep the ball down and keep it in the strike zone,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “When it’s there, he’s as tough as anybody. You saw it last year.”

NOTES: Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of Hall of Famer Rod Carew getting his 3,000th hit. Carew, playing for the then-California Angels, lashed a single to left field against his former team, the Minnesota Twins. ... Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall returned to the lineup after leaving in the fourth inning of Monday night’s game with cervical strain/whiplash. Chisenhall tried to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive. ... Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols returned to the lineup after receiving a day off Monday night. He went 0-for-4 Tuesday. ... The game drew a crowd of 38,159. ... Angels RHP Jered Weaver pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) Tuesday in a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire. Weaver has been on the disabled list since June 21 due to an inflamed left hip.