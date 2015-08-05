Angels walk off a winner on Indians’ wild pitch

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Preparation, opportunity and pinch runner Taylor Featherston converged simultaneously at home plate to enable the Los Angeles Angels to win.

Featherston scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, culminating a three-run rally that gave the Angels a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in front of 33,099 at Angel Stadium.

“Stranger things have happened,” said Indians designated hitter Ryan Raburn, who finished with two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. “We’ve won on worse scenarios. It’s stinks, but you’ve got to move on.”

Featherston anticipated the potential scenario that would unfold before him.

“You’ve got to be a step ahead of what you think’s going to happen, so you’re prepared,” he said. “If you don’t and you’re a split-second late, you’re out. I saw an opportunity and I took it, and it worked out.”

The Indians positioned themselves two strikes from victory when the Angels combined two hits, two walks and two wild pitches to nullify a 3-1 deficit against closer Cody Allen (1-4).

With one out, designated hitter Albert Pujols poked a single to right field. One out later, shortstop Erick Aybar and third baseman Conor Gillaspie walked, with Featherston replacing Gillaspie at first base.

First baseman C.J. Cron lined a two-run single that sent Featherston to third. Then on a 1-2 pitch to pinch hitter David DeJesus, Allen threw a breaking pitch between the legs of catcher Roberto Perez, enabling Featherston to score the winning run.

“In that situation, you’ve just got to anticipate a ball in the dirt, especially when it gets down to a breaking-ball count,” Featherston said. “With a fastball-slider guy, you’re looking for anything to get away, enough for you to go. You’ve got to be all-in or not. I saw the ball get away far enough to where I thought I had a shot.”

Perez said he called for Allen to throw a curveball.

“He spiked it,” Perez said. “I tried to block it, and it got a little bit away from me.”

Right-hander Cam Bedrosian (1-0) earned the win by inducing three groundouts in a perfect inning of relief.

Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning by propelling a 78 mph curveball from left-hander Hector Santiago over the fence in left-center field for his second home run of the year.

Raburn then extended the Indians’ advantage to 3-1 in the seventh. On a 2-2 count, Raburn lined Santiago’s 89 mph sinker into the right field bleachers for his fifth home run. That pitch ended Santiago’s day

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Shortstop Francisco Lindor began the inning by hitting a double over the glove of a diving Cron and down the right field line. Two outs later, Raburn’s single to left field brought home Lindor.

Los Angeles tied the score in the bottom of the fourth when right fielder Kole Calhoun hit his 15th home run of the season. Calhoun’s homer was the Angels’ first hit off right-hander Danny Salazar, who retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced.

Salazar wound up allowing one run in six innings, while Santiago yielded three runs in six innings.

NOTES: Cleveland 3B Giovanny Urshela became the fourth player in team history and the first rookie to hit a home run in the 12th inning or later of a scoreless game. Earl Averill in 1935, Tony Horton in 1967 and Brook Jacoby in 1991 also performed the feat. Urshela’s two-run homer in the 12th inning Tuesday night gave the Indians a 2-0 win. ... Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco became the first American League pitcher to have back-to-back starts with at least seven strikeouts and no more than two hits allowed in at least nine innings since 1987, when Teddy Higuera achieved the feat for the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer accomplished the same dominant line in consecutive outings last month for the Washington Nationals. Carrasco tied a club record with two straight outings consisting of at least nine innings and no more than two hits allowed. Sam McDowell did it three times (once each in the 1965, 1966 and 1970 seasons), and Early Wynn was the first to do so in 1954. ... Angels CF Mike Trout is the only player in major league history to compile at least 25 home runs and 10 stolen bases in a season four times before turning 24.