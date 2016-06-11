Kluber pitches Indians past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Corey Kluber went from leading the American League in victories in 2014 to leading the league in losses in 2015.

So far, the 2016 version of Kluber has been a little of both. But his performance Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels resembled much of what he was during his Cy Young award season a couple years ago.

Kluber threw a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 6-2 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium, the Tribe’s eighth win in 10 games.

Kluber allowed only an RBI groundout to Mike Trout in the first inning and a run that scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning on the way to his second complete game of the season. He led the majors with four complete games last year.

“That season he had was pretty magical,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Kluber’s 2014. “Whether that happens again, a lot of things have to go right. But he’s still one heck of a pitcher. I know every time we put his name in there we feel pretty good.”

The victory for Kluber (6-6) marked his first career win against the Angels, leaving the Oakland A’s as the only American League team he has not beaten.

The Angels’ only hits in the game came from Yunel Escobar (two) and Kole Calhoun. The Angels’ 3-4-5 hitters -- Trout, Albert Pujols and Jefrey Marte -- went a combined 0-for-12.

Making his performance even more impressive was that Kluber said he didn’t feel especially great when he took the mound.

“I think that says a lot about him and his maturation,” Francona said. “As you start to know the league you can navigate your way through a lineup like that and still pitch a complete game.”

The Indians offense had 10 hits in the game, seven of them coming in the first two innings when they scored all six of their runs against Angels starter Hector Santiago. Santiago lasted only 1 1/3 innings, failing to last more than four innings for the fourth time in his last five starts.

”He’s pitched some really good games this year for us,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”It seems like it’s been one extreme or the other. We can absorb a tough start when you only get into the fifth inning or the sixth inning, but too many times with Hector we’re looking at the second inning and having to get somebody up and try to get out of an inning.

“He’s trying hard, it’s just a tough stretch for him.”

Jason Kipnis led the Indians offense with three hits and Michael Martinez had two. Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana each had an RBI double, Jose Ramirez had an RBI single and Francisco Lindor had a sacrifice fly, helping the American League Central-leading Indians send the Angels to their fifth consecutive loss.

The Indians put together a two-out rally in the first inning against Santiago, getting RBI doubles by Napoli and Santana, and an RBI single by Ramirez for a 3-0 lead. Angels third baseman Escobar’s throwing error led to the fourth run of the inning.

“(Santiago) had a chance to get out of the first inning and just couldn’t get that last out,” Scioscia said. “It’s just finishing innings. Hector’s had a little rough patch here, for sure.”

Escobar doubled and scored on a Trout groundout in the bottom of the first, but the Indians added two more runs in the second inning, knocking Santiago out of the game. Kipnis drove in one with an RBI single and Lindor added a sacrifice fly, putting Cleveland up 6-1.

Kluber gave up the double to Escobar leading off the bottom of the first, then retired 15 of the next 16 Angels hitters through the end of the fifth, giving up only a one-out walk to Johnny Giavotella in the second inning.

The only bright spot for the Angels was the work of their bullpen. Five relievers combined to shut out the Indians on three hits over the final 7 2/3 innings.

“Our bullpen did a great job to give us even somewhat of a chance,” Scioscia said. “But I don’t think we can take too many positives away when you’re looking up at a 6-0 (actually 6-1) score in the second inning.”

NOTES: Angels 1B/DH C.J. Cron, who started 43 of the club’s first 59 games, did not start for the second game despite not being injured. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he wanted to get hot-hitting 1B/3B Jefrey Marte into the lineup. Marte went 3-for-6 with two homers in the final two games of the series against the Yankees. ... The Indians selected RHP Aaron Civale from Northeastern University in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. During an exhibition game against the Red Sox in spring training in 2015, Civale struck out David Ortiz, Hanley Ramirez, Mike Napoli and Xander Bogaerts in a two-inning appearance. ... Angels RHP Tim Lincecum is expected to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake at Fresno on Sunday. ... Indians C Yan Gomes returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a bruised groin, suffered Tuesday in Seattle.