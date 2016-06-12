Angels pull out 4-3 win after blowing three-run lead

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Yunel Escobar, who owns the best batting average among the American League’s third baseman, saved perhaps his most important hit this season for a most crucial time.

Escobar’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in front of 38,296 at Angel Stadium.

“I think it really was my first big moment for this team,” said Escobar, who owns a .313 average.

The Angels broke a five-game losing streak and narrowed the Indians’ lead in the American League Central to three games over the second-place Detroit Tigers.

“It does provide an emotional boost,” Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella said of the win. “The last five games haven’t been smooth sailing. It’s been pretty tough to go through. But good teams come back from adversity like this. Hopefully, the tide has turned.”

Brendan Ryan began the surge in the bottom of the ninth with a single up the middle against right-hander Bryan Shaw (0-2). Jett Bandy sacrificed Ryan to second base. After Gregorio Petit walked, Escobar hit a sinking line drive into center field that brought Ryan home and gave Fernando Salas (3-2) the win.

The Indians nullified a 3-0 deficit in the top of the ninth by scoring three runs against right-handed closer Huston Street. After Jose Ramirez and Mike Napoli singled with one out, Carlos Santana lined a single off the right-field scoreboard to bring Ramirez home. Lonnie Chisenhall then hit a sacrifice fly to score Napoli.

Pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor followed with a walk before Tyler Naquin lined a single into right field to send Santana to home plate and Street to the Angels’ clubhouse. Lindor took third base on Naquin’s single, but Salas ended the rally by getting Yan Gomes to pop out.

“I was glad we fought back,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “If we fight back like that, we’ll win some more of those games. But they’re hard games to win. Any time you’re on the road, they get to hit last.”

Cleveland’s rally ended any chance for right-hander Matt Shoemaker to get the victory. Shoemaker pitched eight shutout innings, scattered three hits and a walk and amassed 11 strikeouts, one less than his career best.

“You can’t pitch a better game than he did,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “One of the things that has helped Matt in the last handful of starts has been balance. He’s used fastballs in two-strike counts. He’s used splitters in two-strike counts. He’s used sliders on two-strike counts. All that stuff is playing off of each other much better.”

The Angels scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead against right-hander Trevor Bauer.

With one out, Mike Trout dumped a single into right field and went to second base when Chisenhall bobbled the ball in right for an error. One out later, Jefry Marte lined a double over third baseman Juan Uribe’s glove and down the left-field line to bring Trout home.

The Indians put the potential tying run at second base with nobody out in the top of the seventh. Napoli lined a single to center field and then Santana walked. After Chisenhall flied out to left fielder Todd Cunningham, Napoli tagged and ran for third. But Cunningham’s throw reached third baseman Escobar on one hop and he retired Napoli to complete the double play. Santana moved to second on the play but stayed there as Uribe flied out.

“That was a huge play he made,” Scioscia said of Cunningham’s throw. “He’s a really good defender in three spots.”

Los Angeles expanded its lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kole Calhoun blooped a single just inside the left-field line to score Giavotella and Bandy.

Despite allowing nine hits in eight innings, Bauer permitted just two earned runs and one walk while striking out three.

“He did a great job,” Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis said. “He’s been fantastic the past two games. It seems like he’s found a new game plan. It’s the maturation of him as a pitcher.”

NOTES: Cleveland’s 3 1/2-game lead in the American League Central heading into Saturday night’s game was the team’s largest at this point of a season since 2007 when the Indians won the division by eight games. ... Indians 1B Mike Napoli, who played his first five seasons with the Angels, is batting .323 (62-for-192) with 18 home runs and 38 RBIs in 57 games against his former team. ... Indians LF Rajai Davis needs to score one run to reach 500 for his career. ... Los Angeles optioned RF Rafael Ortega to Triple-A Salt Lake, purchased the contract of OF Todd Cunningham from the same club and transferred OF Craig Gentry to the 60-day disabled list. ... Los Angeles LHP David Huff will make his second start of the season on Sunday. Huff, 31, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols needs one home run to tie Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew for 11th place in career homers with 573. ... Angels RHP Huston Street needs one save to move into 17th place on the career list with 322.