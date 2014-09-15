Preview: Indians at Astros

The Cleveland Indians will be in dire need of a victory when they begin a four-game series at the Houston Astros on Monday. After suffering a three-game sweep at Detroit over the weekend, the Indians were left five games behind in the race for the American League’s second wild-card spot with 14 games to play, one of which will be the resumption of a suspended game in which Cleveland is winning in the ninth. Fortunately for the Indians, 10 of those games are against teams with losing records.

While Houston is one of those on the wrong side of .500, it is 15-10 over its last 25 games after concluding a 5-4 road trip with a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Additionally, the Astros have won four straight at home by a combined 17-6 margin. Houston’s scheduled starter for the series opener Brad Peacock was scratched Sunday due to a sore back.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-6, 5.97 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (9-9, 2.79)

McCallister will be making his first start for the Indians since July 31 after a month in the minors and two appearances out of the bullpen since rejoining Cleveland earlier this month. He has allowed four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings during those relief stints. The 26-year-old has not faced Houston since picking up his final win in 2013 with five innings of one-run ball against the Astros last Sept. 20.

McHugh will put a personal five-game winning streak on the line, a run he extended with a gem at Seattle on Tuesday. He limited the Mariners to one run and a season low-tying two hits in eight innings, his second longest start of the year. McHugh, who has allowed five runs in 27 innings over his last four outings at home, gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Cleveland on Aug. 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Ryan Raburn missed Sunday’s game due to a hyperextended left knee.

2. Astros DH Chris Carter has hit safely in 12 straight games.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve needs four hits to match Craig Biggio’s franchise mark of 210 set in 1998.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Indians 4