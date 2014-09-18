Preview: Indians at Astros

The Cleveland Indians technically are still alive in the American League wild-card race but are going to need some help over the last 11 games. The Indians will try to take care of their own business by earning a series win when they visit the Houston Astros for the finale of their four-game set on Thursday. Cleveland had its losing streak reach four games with a setback in the series opener but bounced back in the last two behind extraordinary starting pitching.

The Astros’ lineup is a prime mark for any pitcher with strikeout stuff, and Corey Kluber showed off with a career-high 14 over seven innings in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory before Carlos Carrasco fanned a career-high 12 in his first shutout a day later. The Indians are hoping for more of that and will need Kansas City to start losing in order to make up a five-game deficit in the race for the second wild card. Jose Altuve was the only Houston player able to figure out Kluber and Carrasco, and the major league’s leading hitter recorded the Astros’ only two hits - a pair of infield singles - on Wednesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-7, 4.22 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (8-11, 3.95)

Salazar pitched a shutout on Sept. 3 but has had a rough time following up, surrendering nine runs and 14 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his last two outings. The 24-year-old yielded a total of three home runs in those two turns after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous four starts. Salazar had no trouble with Houston on Aug. 23, scattering two runs – one earned – on three hits over six frames in a no-decision.

Feldman is enjoying a string of five straight quality starts but suffered a loss on Saturday, when he allowed two runs on eight hits over six innings at the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran has racked up 28 strikeouts against five walks in his last five starts. Feldman, who is facing Cleveland for the first time this season, is 6-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 14 home starts in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve has recorded multiple hits in seven straight games to raise his average to .344.

2. Indians 2B Zach Walters (ribs) has missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland C Yan Gomes is 4-for-8 with four RBIs in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Astros 3