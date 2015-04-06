Preview: Indians at Astros

With an average of 88.5 wins over the last two seasons, the Cleveland Indians are facing high expectations heading into Monday’s season opener against the host Houston Astros. Perhaps the biggest reason for the raised expectations is reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who will be on the mound for the team that Sports Illustrated has picked to win the World Series in 2015.

Kluber, who turns 29 later this week, is coming off a stellar season in which he went 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA while finishing in the league’s top three in ERA, strikeouts, innings, shutouts and complete games. “I‘m happy where I‘m at both physically and mentally,” Kluber told reporters earlier this month. “I think we’re excited about the group we have. Again, the potential is one thing, but going out and doing it is another. We have to be accountable to living up to our expectations.” The Astros had won 56, 55 and 51 games in the previous three seasons before improving to 70 wins in 2014, including a respectable 20-20 finish over the final six weeks. “This is our year,” owner Jim Crane said last month, noting that his goal is to make the playoffs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (2014: 18-9, 2.44 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2014: 12-9, 2.93)

Kluber got off to a bit of a slow start last season, going 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in April before dominating opponents thereafter. He only made one start against the Astros in 2014, allowing one run in seven innings last September as part of a personal five-game winning streak to end the season. Astros cleanup hitter Chris Carter is the only player on the Houston roster who has homered against Kluber, who will get his first career Opening Day nod.

Keuchel also will make his first Opening Day start after leading the AL with five complete games a season ago. He surged to the finish line in 2014, going 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA in September to post a 2.55 ERA after the All-Star break. Keuchel, who also won the AL Gold Glove at his position, posted a 1.80 ERA in four spring training starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve led the majors in batting average (.341) and hits (225) while pacing the AL in stolen bases (56) a season ago.

2. Indians OF Michael Brantley enjoyed a breakout season in 2014, hitting .327 with 45 doubles, 20 home runs, 97 RBIs and 23 stolen bases - all career highs - en route to a third-place finish in the AL MVP balloting.

3. Despite a 19-win improvement last season, Astros manager Bo Porter was fired and replaced by A.J. Hinch, who went 89-123 in parts of two seasons with the Diamondbacks in 2009 and 2010.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Indians 3