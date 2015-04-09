Preview: Indians at Astros

After exchanging 2-0 victories in the first two games of the season, the host Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians wrap up their three-game set Thursday afternoon. The Indians took Wednesday’s contest behind solo homers from Carlos Santana and Mike Aviles to back 6 1/3 outstanding innings from Carlos Carrasco.

In Thursday’s game, Asher Wojciechowski makes his major-league debut for the Astros following a strong spring. He will be opposed by Trevor Bauer, who pitched a full major-league season for the first time in 2014 and enjoyed some success. Bauer logged six scoreless innings against Houston in his only career appearance against the team, earning the victory in a 3-1 triumph last August. In this contest, he hopes to further shut down a Houston offense that has totaled seven hits in two games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2014: 5-8, 4.18 ERA) vs. Astros RH Asher Wojciechowski (2014: N/A)

Bauer won only once over his final 13 starts in 2014 but is coming off a productive spring in which he struck out 26 and walked one. His last victory came in the aforementioned game against the Astros – his only career start against them. Bauer was much less effective on the road last season (1-5, 4.87 ERA) compared to at home (4-3, 3.67).

Wojciechowski expects to have about 15 people in the stands to watch his debut following a spring training in which he gave up three earned runs in 21 innings. “It’s just a really exciting moment,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve been kind of anxious just knowing for about a week that I’d be pitching (Thursday), so I just kind of can’t wait to get out there. … Just been looking forward to it (and) happy it’s finally here.” Wojciechowski was 4-4 with a 4.74 ERA for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros batters have struck out 20 times in two games.

2. Houston’s 3-4-5 hitters - Luis Valbuena, Evan Gattis and Chris Carter - are a combined 0-for-21 with nine strikeouts.

3. Indians OF Michael Brantley, the third-place finisher in the American League MVP balloting a season ago, was scratched Wednesday with lower back stiffness.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Indians 4