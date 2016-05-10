Preview: Indians at Astros

The Houston Astros shoot for their first three-game winning streak of the season as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Astros opened the set with a 7-1 triumph on Monday, giving them back-to-back victories for the second time this month after failing to accomplish the feat in April.

Luis Valbuena registered a two-hit performance in the series opener as he attempts to raise his batting average above .200 for the first time since April 26 (.208). Cleveland looks to avoid back-to-back losses and post its sixth victory in eight contests. The Indians recorded only three hits on Monday - including one by Rajai Davis, who doubled and scored the club’s lone run. Mike Napoli went 0-for-3 and failed to drive in a run for just the third time in his last 10 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-0, 5.14 ERA) vs. Astros RH Chris Devenski (0-1, 1.46)

Bauer will be making his third start in place of the injured Carlos Carrasco after surrendering six runs over 9 2/3 innings in the first two outings. The 25-year-old Californian made six relief appearances before joining the rotation to mixed results, as he allowed two runs in three of the contests. Bauer has been perfect against Houston in his career, winning all three starts while yielding a total of two runs in 20 frames for a 0.90 ERA.

Devenski also will be making his third start after appearing in six games in relief but has pitched much better than Bauer, allowing a total of three runs over 11 innings. Also a 25-year-old from California, he remains in search of his first major-league victory despite giving up only four runs in his eight appearances. Devenski is coming off the longest outing of his brief career, a six-inning performance against Seattle on Thursday in which he yielded one run and six hits en route to a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros’ next home run at Minute Maid Park will be their 1,500th (regular season and playoffs) since the stadium opened in 2000.

2. Cleveland has lost four straight and six of its last seven on the road.

3. Houston RHP Lance McCullers (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday and could make his season debut in Boston over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Indians 3