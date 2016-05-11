Preview: Indians at Astros

The Cleveland Indians vie for their third straight series victory when they visit the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game set. After being on the wrong end of a three-game sweep at Philadelphia, Cleveland reversed its fortunes against Detroit and took two of three from Kansas City before splitting the first two contests with Houston thanks to a combined four-hit shutout from Rick Bauer and two relievers Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 contests after going 1-for-4 while Mike Napoli has plated a run in eight of his last 11 games. Houston is wrapping up a 10-game homestand on which it fell to 5-4 with Tuesday’s defeat. Luis Valbuena recorded the Astros’ lone extra-base hit - a double - to finish 1-for-3 and raise his average above .200 (.202) for the first time since April 26 (.208). Carlos Gomez also has struggled at the plate, going 1-for-15 over his last five contests to see his average dip to .204.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (3-2, 1.91 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (3-3, 4.54)

Salazar continued his strong season Friday, scattering four hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings while recording nine strikeouts in a victory over Kansas City. The 26-year-old Dominican has allowed fewer than three runs in five of his six outings and worked seven or more frames on three occasions. Salazar has made two starts against Houston in his career, yielding three runs - two earned - with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 13 1/3 innings but has not recorded a decision.

Fister also has performed well this campaign, giving up three runs or fewer in five of his six starts while tossing at least six innings in each of his last four. The 32-year-old Californian is coming off a win over Seattle on Friday in which he allowed three runs and three hits over 6 1/3 frames. Fister has posted solid numbers against Cleveland in his career, going 5-3 with a 2.73 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 14 starts.

1. Indians RHP Cody Anderson’s next start will be pushed back to Monday as he recovers from leg cramps.

2. Houston likely will be without C Jason Castro for the next two games as he was placed on the paternity list prior to Tuesday’s contest.

3. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is expected to sit out his second straight game Wednesday to rest his right shoulder, which he had surgically repaired during the offseason.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Astros 2