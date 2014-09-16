(Updated: UPDATES Cleveland playoff situation in Para 3)

Astros 3, Indians 1: Collin McHugh allowed only an unearned run in 6 2/3 solid innings before leaving with a forearm contusion as host Houston sent Cleveland to its fourth straight loss.

Jose Altuve had three more hits - including a triple and a two-run single - and scored a run to lead the offensive attack for the Astros, who have won five in a row at home. McHugh (10-9), who has won six straight decisions, yielded five hits and no walks while striking out seven before a comebacker caught him on the left arm in the seventh.

Making his first start for the Indians since July 31, Zach McAllister (3-7) let up two runs and seven hits with six strikeouts in six strong innings. Carlos Santana’s RBI single was all Cleveland could muster in falling six games behind Kansas City for the second wild card in the American League.

An error and a sacrifice bunt put a runner at third in the top of the first for Santana, who made it 1-0 with a base hit to right. Gregorio Petit singled and Robbie Grossman doubled ahead of Altuve’s single to center in the third as Houston jumped ahead 2-1.

McHugh was struck by a line drive off the bat of Lonnie Chisenhall in the seventh, recovering to get Chisenhall at first for the second out of the frame before departing. Altuve tripled and scored on Dexter Fowler’s sacrifice fly in the eighth and Chad Qualls survived a two-out single in the ninth to record his 18th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Altuve has 209 hits, tops in the majors and one shy of Craig Biggio’s franchise record set in 1998. ... Cleveland is 8-17 in series openers on the road. ... Houston DH Chris Carter went 0-for-4 to end his hitting streak at a career-long 12 games.