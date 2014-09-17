Kluber strikes out 14 as Indians defeat Astros

HOUSTON -- Indians right-hander Corey Kluber and catcher Yan Gomes have established such exceptional synergy working in concert this season that their efforts on Tuesday night were par for the course.

Kluber struck out a career-high 14 and Gomes delivered a decisive two-run home run as the Cleveland Indians squared their four-game series with the Houston Astros with a 4-2 victory at Minute Maid Park.

Kluber (16-9) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings while recording his ninth double-digit strikeout game this season. His strikeout total was the highest for an Indians pitcher since Bartolo Colon also notched 14 against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 28, 1998. Kluber ranks second in the American League with 244 strikeouts.

“Executing pitches at the right time (was key),” Kluber said. “I didn’t consistently execute throughout the entire game, but when I needed to make big pitches, I was able to execute. Yan did a good job back there leading me through the early part of the game when I didn’t quite have that good of stuff.”

The Indians (77-73) ended a four-game skid in which they lost each game after leading at some point.

The Astros (67-84) had their five-game home winning streak snapped and now must win the final five games of their current homestand to avoid posting a losing record at Minute Maid Park.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-5, recording his sixth consecutive multi-hit game and surpassing Craig Biggio on the club single-season hits chart. With his first-pitch single in the seventh, Altuve upped his season total to 211 hits. Biggio tallied 210 hits in 1998.

“I think that’s the best thing in my life,” Altuve said. “When you see your teammates supporting you that way that makes me feel complete. God knows I play 100 percent to give them everything I have to try to do everything to get the hits. When I get the hits and they react like my teammates, the coaches, the fans, that makes me feel complete and really happy.”

Though he likely will finish no better than third behind Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez and White Sox left-hander Chris Sale, Kluber continued to state his case as an American League Cy Young Award candidate. After surrendering a two-out, RBI single to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez in the first inning, Kluber bore down and dominated.

Kluber struck out two batters in each of his seven innings of work. He escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth by striking out right fielder Alex Presley and third baseman Gregorio Petit. Kluber closed his first five innings with strikeouts, the first three on called strikes.

Through the fifth, Kluber had to walk a tightrope while protecting a one-run lead. But in the sixth the Indians provided some run support, with Gomes blasting his 19th home run to left field off left-hander Darin Downs to extend the lead to 4-1. Downs was the first reliever out of the Houston bullpen in support of right-hander Nick Tropeano.

“The home run was huge for us,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “It seems like every game Kluber pitches for us is 2-1, 3-2, and it wasn’t like we broke it open. But to give him some breathing room where if they do score it doesn’t cost you the ballgame was huge, especially with the way he was pitching.”

Tropeano (1-1) surrendered a run-scoring groundout to first baseman Carlos Santana in the first inning. Indians third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall scored on an error by left fielder Robbie Grossman on Gomes’ single with two outs in the fourth to snap a 1-1 tie.

For the Astros, the loss took a back seat to the banner night for Altuve.

“It’s special for everybody, and special for me because I have known Jose for a long time,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “I saw him start at the beginning, and for me to witness that tonight is pretty special. I won’t forget the night tonight, and I know he won’t forget tonight either.”

NOTES: Astros OF George Springer was shut down for the remainder of the season, bringing a premature close to his promising rookie season. Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 20 with a left quad strain, and he suffered a setback during a subsequent rehab assignment. Despite rest and rehab, the club opted to keep Springer out. He hit .231 with a .336 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging percentage, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 78 games. ... Indians INF Zach Walters has no significant intercostal damage, according to an MRI on Tuesday. He departed in the sixth inning Monday night with a strained side. Walters is day-to-day. ... Indians OF Ryan Raburn returned to Cleveland to undergo an MRI on his left knee, which was hyperextended at Detroit on Saturday.