Indians’ Carrasco throws two-hit shutout vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber set such a high bar with his exceptional performance on Tuesday night that it seemed irrational to expect any of his staff mates to match his dominance.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco proved up to that challenge.

Carrasco tossed a two-hit shutout as the Indians defeated the Houston Astros 2-0 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Carrasco (8-5) recorded his first career shutout in his 52nd career start, tallying a career-high 12 strikeouts against one walk.

He retired 17 consecutive batters before second baseman Jose Altuve reached on his second infield single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Altuve also recorded an infield hit leading off the fourth.

Carrasco needed just 98 pitches to notch his first complete game. It marked the fourth start this season in which he did not allow a run.

“He was so good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He pounded the strike zone and he had a bunch of at-bats where it was three pitches or less. He’s commanding everything, so then they started to try to get a little aggressive and he got some first-pitch outs. He pitched with so much confidence and he just attacked the entire night.”

The Indians (78-73) kept alive their faint postseason hopes with their second consecutive win, while the loss assured the Astros (67-85) of a losing home record. Houston fell to 36-41 at Minute Maid Park.

Carrasco was quick to prove that his previous outing at Detroit, where he allowed four earned runs and didn’t escape the seventh inning, was an aberration. Before that game, Carrasco had not allowed more than one run in six consecutive starts since rejoining the rotation on Aug. 10.

Carrasco retired the first seven batters Wednesday and did not surrender a hit until Altuve reached in the fourth. Altuve made his way to third base via a steal and a throwing error by catcher Yan Gomes, but Carrasco stranded Altuve by striking out designated hitter Chris Carter and inducing a ground ball off the bat of catcher Jason Castro that second baseman Mike Aviles snuffed with a marvelous defensive effort.

Carrasco coasted from there, dominating with remarkable ease.

“I felt great,” Carrasco said. “I think my changeup was really good. I was throwing it for a strike. The best ones were the last three changeups I threw for strikeouts. I think everything was good. I had great command of the fastball, curveball and slider.”

Said Altuve: “I knew personally that I was in trouble with him since the first at-bat he threw fastballs right in the middle and I couldn’t hit them. He beat me and I said, ‘If you can’t hit a fastball against one guy, you’re in trouble.'”

Gomes more than made up for his defensive miscue. He drove home the first run with a single to center in the fourth after a two-out double to left field by designated hitter Carlos Santana. Gomes then hit an RBI triple off left-hander Brett Oberholtzer (5-12) in his next at-bat, plating left fielder Michael Brantley for a 2-0 lead.

Oberholtzer was exceptional, allowing two runs on seven hits while fanning three over 7 2/3 innings. But he, like his teammates, was no match for Carrasco.

“Carrasco was on,” Oberholtzer said. “He was mowing through the lineup. I don’t think anybody was going to be able to hit him with his stuff tonight. You just tip your cap and go about your business.”

NOTES: Indians OF Ryan Raburn will under arthroscopic surgery to correct meniscus damage in his left knee. A date has not been set for the procedure, but manager Terry Francona anticipates that Raburn will have the scope done in the immediate future. Raburn suffered a left knee hyperextension on Sept. 13 at Detroit. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock will return to the rotation on Friday against the Seattle Mariners after being scratched from his previous start because of lower back tightness. Peacock has allowed only four earned runs over his last four starts and 21 2/3 innings. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was held out of the starting lineup due to leg soreness. Kipnis served as the designated hitter in the series opener on Monday night, marking only the second time this season he started a game while not playing second base.