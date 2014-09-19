Indians edge Astros on 13th-inning sac fly

HOUSTON -- Following a recent four-game skid in which they led at some point each game, the Cleveland Indians are in no position to be choosy over how they win. Victory is sweet no matter the method achieved.

Indians second baseman Mike Aviles delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the 13th inning, lifting Cleveland to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night and a series victory at Minute Maid Park.

Shortstop Jose Ramirez scored both Cleveland runs, including the game-winner after stroking a one-out double to left field off Astros right-hander Sam Deduno (2-6) in the 13th.

Three batters later and with the bases loaded, Aviles smacked a line drive that Astros right fielder Jake Marisnick fielded on the run before making a hurried throw that pulled catcher Jason Castro off home plate.

”It was definitely a little tough for us to score some runs,“ Aviles said. ”In that situation -- bases loaded and one out -- I was trying not to do too much. Trying not to hit the ball on the ground. Trying to hit at least a bloop, something in the air, something in the outfield.

“With Ramirez on third, I knew there was a good chance that wherever it goes, he’s going to score because he’s fast.”

Seven relievers combined to work 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Indians (79-73), including right-hander Cody Allen, who earned his 22nd save.

“Seemed like every ball we hit was right at somebody,” Astros interim manager Tom Lawless said. “You go through streaks like that. When you’re making good swings, you’re making contact, (but some nights) it seems like you hit it right at them. Other nights those balls fall in.”

Left-hander Kyle Crockett (4-0) earned the victory for the Indians, who claimed the final three games of the four-game series by a total of five runs.

Cleveland (79-73) trails the first-place Detroit Tigers (84-68) by five games in the American League Central. The Indians sit four games behind the Oakland Athletics (83-69) in the race for the second AL wild card.

“I think we say every day that we need to be one run better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We’re sort of taking that to the extreme, but we won. And when you win a game like that, it doesn’t matter how hard it was when it’s over. Everybody out in that room feels good, and instead of being tired and dragging, we’re going to be tired and happy and ready to play tomorrow.”

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman carried a shutout into the ninth inning. However, a leadoff double by Indians center fielder Michael Bourn, on a play initially ruled an inside-the-park home run prior to an umpire replay reversal, spelled the end for Feldman after 99 pitches.

Charged with protecting a one-run lead, the Astros’ bullpen failed.

Left-hander Tony Sipp allowed an infield single to Ramirez, putting runners at the corners, but Bourn was thrown out at the plate on Michael Brantley’s grounder. Ramirez scored from second base when first baseman Carlos Santana greeted Astros closer Chad Qualls with a single to right-center field, pulling the Indians even at 1-1.

Feldman retired 15 consecutive batters following a two-out walk to Bourn in the third inning. He was charged with one run on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over eight innings.

Marisnick delivered a two-out single in the fourth inning that scored center fielder Dexter Fowler and lifted the Astros (67-86) to a 1-0 lead.

“He was good tonight,” Marisnick said of Salazar. “He was hitting his spots, and I was trying to get a pitch up and get a good pitch to hit. He gave me one there, and I was able to hit it up the middle.”

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar allowed one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

NOTES: Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis exited in the eighth inning due to a sore right hamstring. ... The Astros announced the signing of a two-year player development contract with the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies of the Pacific Coast League. Fresno becomes the ninth Triple-A affiliate in franchise history and follows Oklahoma City (2011-14), which will serve as the top affiliate for the Los Angeles Dodgers starting next season. The Grizzlies served as an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants for 17 years. ... Indians RF J.B. Shuck made just his third start with the club after his acquisition from the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 5. He went 0-for-3. ... Indians LHP T.J. House will start Saturday at Minnesota after having his turn in the rotation skipped earlier this week.