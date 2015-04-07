EditorsNote: Fixes: Final note

Keuchel pitches Astros to shutout win over Indians

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel was so locked in to his first Opening Day start that he failed to notice his counterpart, Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber, working on a no-hitter in the sixth inning.

Keuchel tossed seven shutout innings and a revamped bullpen preserved his exceptional effort in the Astros’ 2-0 victory over the Indians on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Keuchel (1-0) allowed three hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts, including a critical punch out of Indians right fielder Brandon Moss after first baseman Carlos Santana and catcher Yan Gomes stroked consecutive singles to open the seventh inning with Houston ahead 1-0.

After he fanned Moss, Keuchel coaxed a pair of grounders back to the mound to strand Santana and Gomes and maintain his lead. That flash of tenacity was reminiscent of what Keuchel mustered time and again last season when he paced the American League with five complete games.

”Dallas Keuchel has a temperament to finish his own inning,“ Astros first-year manager A.J. Hinch said. ”He wants to finish every start.

“He made pitches when he needed to. There’s not a competition he’s going to back down from. I love watching him compete. Even at the end when he’s extended out towards about as far as we wanted to go with him, especially on day one, he finds a way to grind his way to finishing on a positive note.”

Said Keuchel: “Man, that was a tough one. We had just scored so all I was thinking about was getting that leadoff guy out. I didn’t do a good job of that. They hit some good pitches and I feel like I buckled down there and made some quality two-seam pitches and that’s all I was asking for was an opportunity for a double play or a couple of weak ground balls.”

Astros left-hander Tony Sipp worked a perfect eighth via strikeouts of shortstop Jose Ramirez and center fielder Michael Bourn. Right-hander Luke Gregerson, a free-agent signee named the closer late in spring training, notched the save by retiring the Indians in order in the ninth.

Like Keuchel, Kluber (0-1) retired the first seven batters he faced, with Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus reaching via a one-out walk in the third. And, like Keuchel, Kluber answered that hiccup with a dominant stretch of pitching, rallying to produce three consecutive strikeouts.

Two outs into the sixth, Kluber had seven strikeouts and had yet to surrender a hit. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve ended the drama with a soft liner to center field and, after a steal of second base, scored when right fielder George Springer followed with an RBI single to left.

“Breaking ball,” Kluber said of the run-scoring hit from Springer. “I was just trying to bury it there with two strikes, but it stayed up there enough to where he was able to put a bat on it.”

Houston doubled its lead in the eighth, chasing Kluber when Rasmus followed a one-out walk by shortstop Jed Lowrie with a sharp single to right. Center fielder Jake Marisnick greeted Indians right-hander Scott Atchinson with a fly ball to right-center that scored Lowrie from third.

Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

“I thought both pitchers were good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But man, (Kluber) was good. A lot of nights, we’d be sitting here saying, ‘He had a great game, that was a win,’ but their guy (Keuchel) was good, too. There wasn’t a whole lot of offense going on.”

NOTES: On Sunday, Indians RHP Corey Kluber agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2019 season with club options for both 2020 and 2021. The deal, with a reported base of $38.5 million and worth up to $77 million, is the richest for a pre-arbitration pitcher in history and has the potential to cover as many as three years of free agency. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel was the sixth consecutive different Opening Day starter for Houston and the fifth southpaw in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Bobby Shantz (1962), Mike Cuellar (1967), Dave Roberts (1973-74) and Wandy Rodriguez (2012). ... Indians OF Nick Swisher was with the team for Opening Day despite being placed on the 15-day disabled on April 2 (knee surgeries). Swisher is slated to return to Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday to continue his rehab.