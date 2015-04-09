Carrasco dominant as Indians shut out Astros

HOUSTON -- It wasn’t like Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco had anything to prove coming off a stellar close to the 2014 season, but it certainly didn’t hurt to open this campaign on a dominating note.

Carrasco lugged the momentum he established during the final two months last season into his first start of 2015, carrying a shutout into the seventh inning of the Cleveland Indians’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Carrasco (1-0) signed a four-year, $22 million contract extension on Tuesday. After returning to the rotation last August and posting a 1.70 ERA over his final 10 starts, Carrasco allowed three hits and one walk before departing with one out in the seventh inning in his season debut.

His final out, a strikeout of Astros first baseman Chris Carter, was his 10th and left him just two shy of his career high established against the Astros on Sept. 17, 2014, in Houston. Carrasco was limited to three outings this spring, so his strong 88-pitch effort was a welcome start, especially given the recent revelation that he underwent a procedure during the offseason to correct a heart condition.

“Everything,” Carrasco said when asked what pitches worked well. “I think there was everything: my fastball, curveball, changeup, slider. I feel great. I think we did a great job with (catcher Yan) Gomez. Before the game we went through everything and that’s why we (were) great.”

The Indians provided Carrasco modest run support in the form of solo home runs from first baseman Carlos Santana in the fourth inning and left fielder Mike Aviles in the eighth. Aviles, a last-minute replacement for Michael Brantley (lower back stiffness), struck his leadoff blow to left field off Astros right-hander Pat Neshek.

Astros right-hander Scott Feldman (0-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings. His strong outing was buried amid a flurry of strikeouts from the Houston offense -- 13 total.

Indians closer Cody Allen struck out two in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Given his struggles during spring training, Feldman opened his first start of the season in promising fashion. He did surrender two-out singles in the first and second innings but escaped unscathed.

“I’d take nights like that most nights, and I think we’d come out on top,” said Feldman, who allowed 14 earned runs over 18 1/3 innings in the Grapefruit League. “Going forward, hopefully, I’ll work the counts in my favor and get ahead of guys more often.”

The Indians reached Feldman in the fourth inning when Santana slapped a one-out curveball out to right field on his 29th birthday. Santana delivered his dinger just out of the reach of right fielder George Springer and spotted Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

“He can do that; that’s one of his strengths,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Santana’s eight-pitch at-bat. “You don’t know if the ball is going to go out or not. At that point, the way we were scoring, everybody is blowing on it.”

Carrasco fanned three consecutive batters bridging the first and second innings and limited the Astros to two fluky hits before Springer laced a one-out double into the left-center gap in the sixth.

Carrasco worked around baserunners in the second and fifth and repeatedly relied on strikeouts to limit damage. After the Springer extra-base hit, Carrasco struck out third baseman Luis Valbuena for the third time before doing the same to designated hitter Evan Gattis.

“He had good stuff tonight,” Carter said of Carrasco, who improved to 2-0 with a 0.40 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against Houston. “He was throwing his four-seam consistently, with a good slider, good curveball and good changeup, so it made it tough to get some good pitches for the guys tonight.”

NOTES: Indians RHP Josh Tomlin underwent successful right shoulder surgery, and the club remains optimistic that he could return after the All-Star break. Tomlin had an arthroscopic debridement of the AC joint at Cleveland Clinic to manage inflammation that marred his spring training. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced that C Hank Conger would start the series finale Thursday and that he plans to start his remaining reserves, INFs Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Villar and OF Robbie Grossman, at least once each by the close of the weekend series against the Texas Rangers. ... Indians LF Michael Brantley was scratched from the lineup with lower back stiffness. He is day-to-day.