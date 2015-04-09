Indians nearly no-hit Astros

HOUSTON -- Without explicitly doing so, Indians manager Terry Francona shared a sentiment regarding combined no-hitters that many others share by revealing that he wasn’t at all concerned with circumstances when he made his final pitching change on Thursday.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer worked six no-hit innings before departing with an elevated pitch count as Cleveland won the rubber match of its three-game series with the Houston Astros 5-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Astros shortstop Jed Lowrie spoiled the Indians’ no-hit bid with a one-out solo home run to left-center field in the ninth inning off Cleveland left-hander Nick Hagadone. Bauer, left-hander Kyle Crockett and right-hander Scott Atchison held the Astros hitless through eight innings.

Hagadone scuffled a bit during his outing on Wednesday night, and Francona was more concerned with providing Hagadone another opportunity to succeed rather than pushing buttons to cap the no-hitter.

”I asked Millsie (Indians bench coach Brad Mills) in the ninth, ‘If we get through this with a no-hitter, are we supposed to be excited?'“ Francona said. ”I wasn’t really sure. There’s a lot of baserunners. So that was probably the least of our thoughts. We were just trying to set up our staff and win a game and do what we think is right.

“Just thought it’d be really good getting (Hagadone) back out there again. ... We’re going to lean on Hags (this season). We want to get him going and feeling good about himself.”

Bauer (1-0) recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts but also walked five batters, a critical factor in his 111 pitches by the close of the sixth inning. Bauer had never thrown more than 119 pitches in 34 career starts and, given his inefficiency, the odds were minuscule that he could complete this start without working well beyond his previous threshold.

“I easily could have stayed in the game,” Bauer said. “But it’s the first start of the season ... I wasn’t exactly cruising. I’d had some long innings, some tough innings, so I definitely understand where they are coming from there.”

The Indians (2-1) provided Bauer a lead before he took the mound, with center fielder Michael Bourn stroking a leadoff double off right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (0-1) in the top of the first inning. Bourn scored on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jason Kipnis and Cleveland tacked on solo runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

Wojciechowski pitched exceptionally during spring training, earning his first Opening Day roster spot by posting a 1.29 ERA over six Grapefruit League appearances. His major league debut was rockier, with Indians catcher Yan Gomes scoring after his leadoff double in the second, catcher Roberto Perez hitting a two-out, solo homer to right in the fourth, and shortstop Jose Ramirez adding a leadoff homer in the fifth.

“He battled himself a little bit early and they hit some mistakes,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Wojciechowski. “His first outing and he obviously wanted to get that under his belt and get on to the next one. They nicked at him early in the game and were able to put a few runs on the board, and then in the end he lost his arm slot a little bit and he was a little bit winded.”

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI. He added two stolen bases and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder in the seventh.

Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis became the first player in franchise history to strike out four times in consecutive games. He is 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts this season.

“It’s disappointing,” said Gattis, an offseason acquisition from the Atlanta Braves. “I‘m just a better hitter than what I’ve done so far this year.”

After striking out 13 times Wednesday night, the Astros (1-2) fanned 16 times in the series finale. Houston has 36 strikeouts in three games.

NOTES: Astros RHP Asher Wojciechowski became the fourth Houston pitcher since the start of the 2014 season to make his major-league debut, joining RHP Nick Tropeano (Sept. 10, 2014, at Seattle), RHP Jake Buchanan (June 21, 2014, at Tampa Bay) and LHP Rudy Owens (May 23, 2014, at Seattle). He is the first Astros pitcher to make his debut at home since LHP Troy Patton on Aug. 25, 2007. ... Indians LF Michael Brantley was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game due to lower-back soreness. Brantley will be examined on Friday morning after the Indians return to Cleveland, and his status for their home opener against the Detroit Tigers is in flux. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock made his first injury rehab start on Thursday night for Triple-A Fresno against Las Vegas. Peacock, who had surgery on his right hip during the offseason, made one Grapefruit League appearance. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 1 (backdated to March 30).