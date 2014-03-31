Preview: Indians at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics begin their bid for a third straight American League West title Monday with an Opening Day matchup against the Cleveland Indians, who are looking to build on last season’s surprising wild card berth. Oakland’s spring training was marked by a series of costly injuries to outfielder Craig Gentry and starters Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin, but new acquisitions Nick Punto, Scott Kazmir, Luke Gregerson and closer Jim Johnson should help keep the Athletics in contention. The team could use bounce-back years from Yoenis Cespedes and Josh Reddick, who hit just .226 last season.

Cleveland posted 92 wins last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and there’s reason to believe this year could be even better. The team’s bullpen should be much improved with new closer in John Axford and setup man Cody Allen combining with Josh Outman, Marc Rzepczynski, Bryan Shaw and Vinnie Pestano to form a solid unit. With catcher Yan Gomes ready for a more prominent role, cleanup hitter Carlos Santana is expected to be used extensively at third base this season.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Justin Masterson (2013: 14-10, 3.45 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2013: 5-3, 2.67)

Masterson, set to make his third straight Opening Day start for the Indians, went 4-0 and recorded a 1.09 ERA with 25 strikeouts and six walks in six spring training starts covering 24 2/3 innings. The right-hander is looking to build on the momentum from last season, when he led the Indians in wins (14), strikeouts (195) and innings pitched (193). Coco Crisp is 3-for-9 with two homers against the 29-year-old, who was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in two starts against Oakland last season.

Gray was named Oakland’s ninth Opening Day starter in as many years after Parker and Griffin suffered injuries during spring training. The 24-year-old right-hander is making his first career appearance against Cleveland after starting two games against Detroit in the American League Division Series last October. Gray posted a 3.48 ERA in six spring training starts, including a strong five-inning outing Wednesday against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland set an American League record and tied the major-league mark last season with its ninth straight Opening Day loss. The New York Giants (1893-1901) and Atlanta Braves (1972-80) also lost nine in a row.

2. The Indians snapped a streak of four straight losses on Opening Day last season.

3. Cleveland was 34-18 in one-run and extra-inning games last season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Indians 3