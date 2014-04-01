Preview: Indians at Athletics

Scott Kazmir faces his former team Tuesday when Cleveland Indians visit the Oakland Athletics, who are looking to bounce back from their Major League-record 10th straight Opening Day loss. Kazmir, who joined the Athletics as a free agent after resurrecting his career in Cleveland last year, said he’s looking forward to facing his former teammates. “It’s going to be fun out there, for sure,” Kazmir told mlb.com. “I can’t even stare at them because they’re a bunch of jokesters over there.”

The Athletics are eager to turn the page following another disappointing Opening Day, especially after stranding five runners in the final two innings and losing when new closer Jim Johnson allowed two runs in the ninth. Johnson, who left the field to some boos in his first appearance since being traded from Baltimore during the offseason, could use a solid outing after posting a 5.00 ERA in nine spring training games. The Athletics’ offense looks to get untracked after being held to five hits in the opener.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSNCA (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (2013: 11-5, 3.85 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2013: 10-9, 4.04)

Kluber is hoping to build on a solid 2013 campaign, when he averaged more than four strikeouts per walk in his first full Major League season. “Corey is quietly becoming one of the better pitchers in the game,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told Cleveland.com. “It’s going to be fun to watch him grow.” The 27-year-old had 23 strikeouts and three walks in seven spring training appearances covering 27 1/3 innings.

Kazmir made a strong first impression with his new club during spring training, when he went 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in four starts. Nick Swisher is 5-for-32 with one home run against the 30-year-old, who is 1-3 with a 6.13 ERA in eight career starts against the Indians. Kazmir, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal with Oakland during the offseason, will serve as the No. 2 starter following injuries to Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland began the season without a single rookie for the first time since 2006.

2. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list as soon as Saturday.

3. RHP Joe Blanton signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Monday and will report to Triple-A Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Indians 2