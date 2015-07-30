Preview: Indians at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics open an 11-game homestand Thursday and the Cleveland Indians are glad to be away from home for the four-game series. Cleveland posted a 12-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday to end a seven-game homestand in which it lost the first six by a cumulative score of 37-10.

The Indians recorded a season-best 18 hits - including a three-run homer from Francisco Lindor and solo shots by Michael Brantley, Yan Gomes and Giovanny Urshela - to wipe out some of the disappointment of a horrendous stretch that dropped them into last place in the American League Central. “We needed a day like (this),” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters. “That’ll help us. Now we need to carry it over.” Oakland has dropped five of its last six games after falling 10-7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Third baseman Brett Lawrie homered and set career highs for hits (four) and RBIs (four) after entering the contest with only two RBIs in July.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-8, 4.26 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-3, 2.94)

Carrasco is winless over his last four outings and has a 6.00 ERA during the span. He was touched up for six runs and seven hits in four innings while losing to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. Carrasco received a no-decision against Oakland on July 11 when he gave up two runs and six hits over seven innings but struggles against designated hitter Billy Butler (8-for-22, two homers).

Bassitt has given up seven runs since moving to the rotation but has lost three of the four starts. He fell to San Francisco in his last outing when he gave up two runs and five hits over six innings. Bassitt opposed Carrasco previously this month and also wasn’t part of the decision as he allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis (.333 average, tied for second in AL) has strung together three straight multi-hit outings and is 9-for-13 during the stretch.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick has recorded back-to-back three-hit games after having one multi-hit contest in his previous 17 games.

3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn matched his career best of four hits Wednesday and is 11-for-26 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Indians 10, Athletics 3