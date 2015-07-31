Preview: Indians at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics’ latest losing skid has dropped them to the bottom of the American League standings entering Friday’s contest with the visiting Cleveland Indians. Oakland was stymied 3-1 in the series opener Thursday for its sixth loss in seven games and is tied with the Boston Red Sox for the league’s worst record at 45-58.

Cleveland lost six consecutive games before winning its last two and resides in the AL Central basement. First baseman Carlos Santana slugged a two-run homer Thursday for the Indians, who have scored 15 runs in their last two games after tallying only 10 during the six-game skid. Oakland had just two hits against Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and has scored three or fewer runs in seven of its past nine games. The Athletics are 21-30 at home after losing the opener of an 11-game homestand.

TV: 9:35 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (8-6, 3.72 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-7, 4.13)

Salazar has lost back-to-back outings and five of his past seven decisions following a 6-1 start. He fell to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Salazar dominated Oakland on July 10 when he gave up one unearned run and five hits while falling one out shy of his second career complete game.

Graveman has dropped three consecutive starts after winning his previous three. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings while losing to San Francisco on Sunday as he allowed four runs and seven hits. Graveman began the current skid by losing to the Indians, giving up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians traded 1B/OF Brandon Moss to the St. Louis Cardinals for minor-league LHP Rob Kaminsky and recalled 3B Lonnie Chisenhall from Triple-A Columbus to fill the open roster spot.

2. Oakland DH Billy Butler is 4-for-27 over the last nine games.

3. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis is 10-for-17 with three runs scored over the past four contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Indians 3