Preview: Indians at Athletics

Sonny Gray blanked Cleveland three weeks ago and attempts to put together another stellar showing when the Oakland Athletics host the Indians in the finale of a four-game series Sunday. Gray allowed two hits, one walk and struck out six while posting a 2-0 victory over Cleveland on July 12.

Gray has allowed only one run and nine hits in three career starts against the Indians and is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA. The Athletics are aiming for a split of the series after recording a 5-1 victory Saturday for their second victory in the last nine games. Cleveland had a three-game winning streak halted and has scored only six runs in the series despite emerging victorious the first two games. Jason Kipnis is 1-for-12 in the series and was used as the designated hitter Saturday instead of his usual second base because of shoulder soreness.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (8-8, 4.13 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (11-4, 2.16)

Bauer has lost three consecutive starts and has given up 13 runs in 19 innings during the span. That includes a strong effort in his last turn when he threw his first career complete game in a loss to Kansas City and allowed two runs and five hits. Bauer, who has never previously faced Oakland, is 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA in nine road starts this season.

Gray tossed his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career when he dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing. He struck out nine and gave up three hits and one walk while frustrating the Los Angeles hitters. Gray has 22 strikeouts in 21 innings against Cleveland while holding its hitters to a .129 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics C Stephen Vogt was 0-for-4 on Saturday and is hitless in 23 trips over his last seven contests.

2. Cleveland IF/OF Mike Aviles was hitless in three at-bats Saturday is 0-for-24 over his past eight games.

3. Oakland OF Sam Fuld reached base three times on two hits and a walk Saturday and is 4-for-10 over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Indians 3