Preview: Indians at Athletics

The Cleveland Indians look to avoid their first series loss since the first week of the month when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game set. The American League Central-leading Indians were limited to one run in each of the first two contests, posting a 1-0 victory in the series opener before suffering a 9-1 defeat Tuesday.

Carlos Santana homered on Monday and Chris Gimenez went deep for Cleveland's only run in what was the team's second loss in six games. The Indians saw their division lead over Detroit shrink to 6 1/2 games with Tuesday's setback and need a victory Wednesday to prevent them from losing their first series since dropping two of three to the Yankees in New York from Aug. 5-7. Khris Davis went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and Ryon Healy collected three hits and an RBI as Oakland rolled to its second win in 10 contests. Healy is 5-for-7 in the series and is riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he has recorded five multi-hit performances.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (9-5, 3.88 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (9-8, 4.09)

Bauer was forced to settle for a no-decision against Toronto on Friday after allowing just two runs and five hits while registering a career-high 13 strikeouts in eight innings. The 25-year-old Californian is 2-0 in his last three outings after a five-start winless stretch during which he suffered three losses. Bauer made his second career start against Oakland on July 29 but remained without a decision after yielding three runs — two earned — and five hits over 5 1/3 frames.

Graveman is coming off his first career shutout and second complete game of the season, a two-hitter against the White Sox at Chicago in which he struck out five without issuing a walk. The 25-year-old native of Alabama has been stingy with the free passes of late, walking a total of six batters in 56 1/3 innings over his last eight outings. Graveman fell to 0-2 in three career starts versus the Indians when he squared off against Bauer on July 29, surrendering four runs — three earned — and six hits in 6 1/3 frames at Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Davis' home run on Tuesday was his 33rd of the season — the most by a member of the Athletics during the last eight years.

2. Cleveland DH Mike Napoli went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, extending his road hitting streak to seven games.

3. Oakland C Bruce Maxwell (two) and SS Chad Pinder recorded their first major-league RBIs on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Athletics 3