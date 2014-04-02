Indians at Athletics, ppd.: Tuesday’s game between visiting Cleveland and Oakland was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a day-night doubleheader with games at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m PT. Oakland suffered its major-league record 10th straight Opening Day loss on Monday when the Indians scored two runs in the ninth and held on for a 2-0 victory.

Tuesday’s scheduled starters - Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber (2013: 11-5, 3.85 ERA) and Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir (10-9, 4.04) - will start Wednesday’s opener. Indians right-hander Zach McAllister (9-9, 3.75) will receive the nod to begin the nightcap against Oakland right-hander Jesse Chavez (2-4, 3.92).

The three-game series marks the Indians’ only scheduled visit to Oakland this season, while the Athletics are scheduled to visit Cleveland May 16-18. This is the Athletics’ first home rainout since May 5, 1998.