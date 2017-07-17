A's wrap up sweep with 7-3 win over Indians

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings, Jed Lowrie hit his 10th home run of the season and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum to complete a three-game series sweep.

Manaea (8-5) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked three and had his third straight quality start.

Lowrie hit a solo home run in the third inning. A's rookie Matt Chapman, who hit his first two career major league homers on Saturday night, went 1-for-3 with a double that hit high off the left-center field wall. He also walked and scored a run.

Ryon Healy, rookie Jacob Brugman and Matt Joyce each drove in two runs.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (7-8) gave up four runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning, matching his shortest career start. He struck out two, walked three and threw 43 pitches.

When Bauer faced the A's on May 30 at Progressive Field, he struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings of a 9-4 victory.

Francisco Lindor went 4-for-4 with three doubles and scored a run for the Indians. Abraham Almonte hit a solo home run in the ninth, his second of the season.

The A's sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning as they built a 4-0 lead. Joyce stroked a leadoff single, and Bauer walked Marcus Semien. With one out, Bauer walked Khris Davis to load the bases. Bauer struck out Lowrie, but Healy lined a two-run single to right.

Bauer walked Chapman, reloading the bases, and Brugman lined an opposite-field, two-run single to left.

Lowrie made it 5-0 in the third when he launched a leadoff home run into the right field seats off reliever Dan Otero.

Cleveland cut Oakland's lead to 5-2 in the fourth. Brandon Guyer led off with a walk and moved to third on Lindor's double to right center. Michael Brantley followed with a two-run single to center.

The A's scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth off Cody Allen. Chapman doubled, Phegley walked and Joyce had a two-run single.

NOTES: The A's traded LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madson, two veteran late-innings relievers, to the Washington Nationals as they continued what executive vice president for baseball operations Billy Beane called a complete "rebuild." The A's received RHP Blake Treinen and two highly touted minor-league prospects, SS/3B Sheldon Neuse and LHP Jesus Luzardo. Treinen is expected to report to Oakland on Monday. ... The A's selected RHP Simon Castro from Triple-A Nashville, and he allowed one run and two hits with three strikeouts in the ninth inning. Castro was 3-for-5 with a 3.32 ERA and four saves in 33 relief appearances with Nashville. ... A's RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) will make a rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. He has been on the disabled list since July 4 but threw a bullpen session with no issues. RHP Chris Smith will fill in for Cotton on Tuesday against Tampa Bay and make his second career start. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder soreness) pitched six scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked three. ... Indians OF Austin Jackson (strained left quad) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, serving as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.