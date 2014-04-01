Indians break scoreless tie in ninth, edge A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A no-decision never felt so good for Cleveland Indians right-hander Justin Masterson.

Masterson pitched seven shutout innings, then sat back and watched the Indians score twice in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 Monday night at the O.co Coliseum in both teams’ season-opener.

“As long as we win, I don’t care,” Masterson said, smiling. “I’ll take 35 no-decisions as long as we win every one.”

Masterson, making his third consecutive Opening Day start, allowed three hits over seven innings. He walked one, struck out four and threw 92 pitches, 61 for strikes.

“I thought (he was) really good coming out of the gate, first game of the year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “For the most part, I thought he worked ahead, good two-seam movement. A couple times he got into a jam, he worked out of it. I thought he was really good.”

The Indians finally broke through to score twice against new A’s closer Jim Johnson. The right-hander issued a leadoff walk to shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, and right fielder David Murphy singled him to third. Catcher Yan Gomes was hit in the left arm by a pitch, loading the bases, and center fielder Nyjer Morgan lofted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Cabrera and moving Murphy to third.

First baseman Nick Swisher, a former A’s player, lined an RBI single to center, making it 2-0 and ending Johnson’s Oakland debut. Johnson took the loss, allowing two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning. He left the game to a chorus of boos.

“I would have booed me, too,” Johnson said. “I (stunk) today. I’ll admit it. That’s fine. I deserved it. I expect that. The next time they’re probably going to be cheering.”

Making his first career Opening Day start, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray pitched six scoreless innings. Gray allowed five hits, struck out seven walked three while throwing 105 pitches.

“I was just sporadic with the fastball,” Gray said. “Came away feeling pretty well. Just came up a little short on the game tonight. That’s always a tough one.”

The Indians, who made the postseason as a wild-card team last season, put runners on base in six of the first eight innings but didn’t break through until the ninth.

”We finally got some runs in,“ Swisher said. ”Sonny Gray did a great job for them tonight, getting out of some jams. I felt like we had guys in scoring position a lot tonight. Just really didn’t do a good job of getting runs in. But you know, better late than never, right?

“We feel good about where we are, man. We’re a scrappy team. It’s not always going to be pretty, but when you got a guy like Justin Masterson going out and dominating the way that he did tonight, (good things will happen).”

New Indians closer John Axford pitched out of trouble in the ninth to earn his first save.

Reliever Cody Allen got the win after recording the final two outs in the eighth.

The A’s nearly broke through in the bottom of the eighth against the Indians’ bullpen.

Barton led off against left-handed reliever Mark Rzepczynski with a single to center. Rzepczynski retired Punto, then gave way to Allen, who walked center fielder Coco Crisp.

A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson launched a towering drive that hit high on the center field wall, just inches from going out. Barton, who went back toward second to tag up with one out, could only advance to third, and Donaldson settled for a 400-foot single that loaded the bases.

“It was kind of relief, and then when I saw the guy didn’t score, then it was a big relief,” Allen said.

Allen struck out shortstop Jed Lowrie and got designated hitter Brandon Moss on a ground ball to Swisher.

The Indians nearly snapped the scoreless tie in the sixth. Left fielder Michael Brantley doubled off the right-center wall with one out and moved to third on Ryan Raburn’s sharp single to right. Cabrera lined a shot up the middle off of Gray’s lower right leg, but Gray chased down the ball and threw home to Jaso, who tagged out Brantley.

After a discussion with Francona, crew chief Mike Winters initiated a challenge, and the play was reviewed to see if Jaso illegally blocked the plate. After a 65-second review, the call was confirmed. Gray stayed in the game and struck out right fielder David Murphy to end the inning.

NOTES: The Indians finalized a six-year, $23 million contract extension with C Yan Gomes, 26. The deal also has two club options, so it could extend through 2021. “It’s an extremely humbling experience knowing that they want to keep me here for a long time and they’re betting on me, and I‘m ready to take over and I‘m extremely excited about it,” Gomes said. ... A’s Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson threw out the first pitch. ... Despite heavy rain throughout the day in Oakland, the skies cleared and the game began on time. ... Oakland signed former A’s RHP Joe Blanton to a minor league contract. He went 2-14 with a 6.04 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels last season.