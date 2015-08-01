Salazar helps Indians beat A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline passed Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Indians’ young and talented starting rotation was still together.

Right-hander Danny Salazar went out that night and provided more proof that standing pat was a good decision by the Indians’ front office.

Salazar allowed one hit and one unearned run in eight innings and the Indians rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Oakland A’s at O.co Coliseum.

Salazar came one inning shy of becoming the fourth straight Indians starter to pitch a complete game, but he wasn’t complaining after his gem, especially with all of his fellow starters still together.

“This is awesome,” Salazar said. “We’re more than teammates. We’re friends. I think like this right now we’re perfect. I don’t think the Indians are going to trade any of the starting pitchers.”

Salazar (9-6) struck out four, walked one and beat the A’s for the second time in July. He gave up just a single to A’s second baseman Eric Sogard in the third inning when Oakland scored its only run.

“I was in fastball mode,” Salazar said. “Four-seam, two-seam. I stuck with that the whole game.”

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, playing his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, went 3-for-4 with a double and scored the go-ahead run for Cleveland in the ninth inning

Chisenhall grounded a leadoff single to center off right-hander Edward Mujica (2-3), stole second base and scored with one out when center fielder Michael Bourn bounced a ground-rule double over the center-field fence.

“It feels good to get a win,” Chisenhall said. “Danny went out there and pitched well. It was a tight ballgame the whole time. Just to get that win, it’s huge.”

Indians right-hander Cody Allen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save of the season, closing out Cleveland’s third straight victory.

A’s right-hander Kendall Graveman gave up one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings, getting a no decision but bouncing back from his worst start of the season. He allowed five hits, struck out six and walked two.

In his previous start, Graveman lasted a season-low 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in a 4-3 loss to San Francisco, extending his losing streak to three games.

“It’s frustrating,” A’s manager Bob Melvin of wasting Graveman’s gem. “You go through periods of the season where you’re up and down, but you like to time it right to where when you get a well-pitched game you get just enough to give him a decision, and we weren’t able to do that.”

The A’s took a 1-0 lead into the seventh and Graveman retired the first two batters he faced in that inning. But Indians catcher Yan Gomes lined a single to right and advanced to third on Chisenhall’s opposite double down the left-field line.

Graveman appeared to have escaped the jam when third baseman Giovanny Urshela hit a slow two-hopper to charging shortstop Marcus Semien. But Semien threw wide right for his 29th error of the season -- the most in the major leagues -- and Gomes raced home, scoring the tying run.

”That’s a play that’s got to be made,“ Semien said. ”I came in with a full head of steam. It’s a game of inches. If I aim a little more to the left side of (first baseman Ike Davis), we get that out.

“Kendall deserves that win. We get one hit and still could have won that game. If that play’s made, we get out of the inning.”

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the third, scoring an unearned run against Salazar.

Left fielder Mark Canha worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Sogard’s sharp single to right. Canha scored when Urshela booted Semien’s hard ground ball.

With two runners on and no outs, the A’s had a chance for a big inning, but Salazar had other ideas. He struck out center fielder Billy Burns, got third baseman Brett Lawrie to ground into a fielder’s choice and retired right fielder Josh Reddick on a fly ball to shallow right.

“I tried to throw all I got there on every pitch to not let them score,” Salazar said.

NOTES: The A’s acquired LHP Felix Doubront on Friday from Toronto for cash. Doubront will join the team Saturday and will likely be activated Sunday. ... Oakland traded Triple-A Nashville right-hander Ryan Cook, a former American League All-Star, to Boston for a player to be named later or cash. ... Indians LHP Marc Rzepczynski was traded to San Diego for outfielder Abraham Almonte, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. ... Cleveland called up OF Jerry Sands from Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (right shoulder surgery in April 2015) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Columbus. ... RHP Toru Murata, who made one start for Cleveland this season, was outrighted from the 40-man roster to Columbus.