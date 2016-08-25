Graveman helps A's beat Indians again

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Andrew Triggs, Sean Manaea and Kendall Graveman aren't the types of names the Cleveland Indians figure to see in the playoffs this season.

And in their case, that's probably a good thing.

Graveman gave Oakland a third consecutive quality start against the first-place Indians on Wednesday, taking a shutout into the seventh inning in the Athletics' 5-1 victory.

Khris Davis triggered a five-run second inning with a triple off Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer, helping the A's win a second straight game against an Cleveland team that was held to one run in each of the three games in the series.

"Pretty amazing what we got against this team," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "After what they did to us in Cleveland (three Indians wins by a combined 20-6 score in late July), this was a completely different story."

Three days of subpar offense and back-to-back poor efforts from their starting pitchers were not the way the Indians (72-53) planned on going into their showdown series with the American League West-leading Texas Rangers.

That four-game set between the teams with the best records in the AL begins Thursday night in Texas.

"Hopefully we just had like three days of amnesia," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "Those things happen. Not fun when it does, but it happens. Fortunately we won one game 1-0, but we have to give (the A's) some credit. They did a number on us."

Graveman (10-8) followed in the footsteps of Triggs (six shutout innings) and Manaea (one run in seven inning) with 6 2/3 innings of six-hit ball, allowing one run. He struck out two and walked two.

"That was fun to watch," he said of the previous pitching efforts in the series. "I thought I had a real good game plan today."

The only run Graveman allowed was a disputed solo home run by Indians catcher Roberto Perez with two outs in the seventh inning.

The ball appeared to hit the top of the right field fence and bounce back into play, but the umpires ruled it had hit a pole beyond the wall, and replay confirmed the call.

All three Indians runs in the series came on homers. Carlos Santana hit a game-winning homer Monday in a 1-0 victory, and Cleveland's other catcher, Chris Gimenez, provide all the club's offense in a 9-1 loss Tuesday night.

"They just flat-out beat us this series with some good pitching," said Indians designated hitter Mike Napoli, who had hits Monday and Tuesday before going 0-for-3 in the finale. "We just couldn't get anything going."

The A's scored all of their runs in the second, only three of which were earned.

After Davis tripled, Bauer walked Yonder Alonso and gave up an RBI single to Ryon Healy.

A one-out single by Max Muncy scored Alonso, and Chad Pinder's sacrifice fly increased the lead to 3-0.

With two outs and two on, Bauer appeared to get out of the inning when he got Danny Valencia to high popup. However, Santana, the first baseman, couldn't track it in the sunny sky between the mound and first base, an error that allowed two more runs to score.

Bauer (9-6) didn't allow another run. He allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three.

"I will say, to his credit, when it looks like it's going to be an unload-the-bullpen day, he stayed out there going into the seventh inning," Francona said of Bauer. "So I give him credit for that because sometimes you don't see a guy pitch that deep after that kind of an inning."

Davis and Jake Smolinski each had two hits for the A's, who out-hit the Indians 10-9.

"This has been kinda a theme for us this year," Melvin said of his club, which had a series win over the Baltimore Orioles on its last homestand. "We've played well at times against good teams, then not so well against teams that aren't as good. I can't figure us out."

The A's (55-72) had lost five straight day games before Wednesday.

Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall collected two hits apiece for the Indians, who won the season series from the A's 4-2.

Cleveland fell to 7-9 in the third game of three-game series when it had split the first two contests.

NOTES: The Indians held SS Francisco Lindor out of the starting lineup in preparation for their big series against the Texas Rangers that begins Thursday. Lindor singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. ... Athletics DH Billy Butler addressed the media before the game for the first time since his clubhouse fight with INF/OF Danny Valencia last Friday. Saying he regretted what happened and claiming both guys were equally at fault, Butler noted, "I definitely stepped in an area you shouldn't. That wasn't my business." ... Oakland manager Bob Melvin said the book is now closed on the incident and that Butler, who is eligible to be reinstated from the concussion disabled list on Monday, would make the team's two-city trip that begins Friday in St. Louis. ... The A's placed SS Marcus Semien on the paternity list and replaced him on the active roster with INF J.B. Wendelken. Semien's son was born Monday. ... The A's announced that RHP Henderson Alvarez (surgery on right shoulder) will make a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona League on Saturday.