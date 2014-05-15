Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

The Cleveland Indians have been showing signs of an offensive breakthrough and finally unleashed their hitting potential in a big way against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Indians will attempt to follow up their 15-run, 22-hit performance when they visit the Blue Jays for the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday. Cleveland did most of its damage from the bottom of the order on Wednesday as the Toronto bullpen struggled mightily.

Lonnie Chisenhall and David Murphy each recorded five hits in the 15-4 drubbing as the bottom five spots in the batting order went a combined 17-for-29 with 11 RBIs and eight runs scored. Chisenhall’s five hits were one more than his total from the previous eight games and pushed his average to a healthy .361 out of the No. 8 spot in the order. The Blue Jays did not get much length out of starter Dustin McGowan and rookie phenom Marcus Stroman continued a rough adjustment to the majors with five runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings - his second consecutive poor outing.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, STO (Cleveland), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-3, 5.65 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.63)

Salazar struggled to find his groove in the first month of the season but picked up his first win on May 2 and followed it up by holding Minnesota to three runs over 6 1/3 innings without getting a decision last week. The 24-year-old struck out seven in that outing and has fanned a total of 44 in 36 2/3 innings. Salazar made his major-league debut against Toronto on July 11 last season and allowed one run on two hits in six innings to earn the win.

Happ rejoined the rotation on May 5 at Philadelphia and turned in five scoreless frames but did not fare so well in his second turn. The 31-year-old was knocked around for four runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Happ worked a scoreless inning of relief against Cleveland on April 20 and has allowed a total of one run in eight frames against the Indians in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Michael Brantley (back tightness) and Nyjer Morgan (knee) both left Wednesday’s game.

2. Toronto INF Steve Tolleson came to the mound to record the final out in the ninth on Wednesday.

3. Cleveland 1B Nick Swisher was left out of the hit party and is 1-for-10 over the last three games to drop his average to .199.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Blue Jays 4