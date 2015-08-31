FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Indians at Blue Jays
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Cleveland Indians have managed to work their way back onto the fringes of the American League wild card race but are about to run into a buzz saw. The Indians will try to post their sixth straight win when they visit the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Cleveland outscored Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Angels by a combined 37-14 to sweep a five-game homestand and move within five games of the Texas Rangers for the second wild card, but is still a longshot. The Indians would have to climb over four teams, including Texas, to jump into that wild card and head out for the next nine on the road, where they are 6-10 this month. The Blue Jays opened their homestand with a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers and need one more win to match their record for a month (22-7 in Sept./Oct. 1998). Toronto is in first place at the latest point in the season since 1993 (1 1/2 games up on the New York Yankees) and will send imported ace David Price to the mound opposite Indians righty Danny Salazar.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-7, 3.30 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH David Price (13-4, 2.42)

Salazar had a streak of four straight starts allowing one or no earned runs come to an end when he was reached for five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 22. The 25-year-old Dominican was struggling through an illness in that outing that caused his next turn to be pushed back. Salazar is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts in as many innings against Toronto in his career.

Price is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers with 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. The former Cy Young Award winner struck out eight in six innings while allowing two runs in a win at Texas on Wednesday. Price is making his fourth start of the season against Cleveland and is 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 12 career outings versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Blue Jays have hit three or more home runs in six of the last 11 games.

2. Cleveland C Carlos Santana has nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion has hit safely in 25 straight games and boasts a club-record 35 RBIs this month.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Indians 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.