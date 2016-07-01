Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

With the city still abuzz in the wake of the Cavaliers capturing the NBA championship, the Cleveland Indians look to add to the feel-good story on Friday afternoon when they attempt to extend their winning streak to a franchise-best 14 straight games against the host Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland, which also won 13 in a row in both 1942 and 1951, breezed to a 4-1 triumph in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday and has outscored the opposition by an 80-26 margin during the win streak.

Jason Kipnis homered for the third time in seven outings to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, during which he has collected 12 RBIs. While the Indians improved to 7-0 on their 10-game road trip, Toronto began its 11-game homestand with its seventh loss in 11 outings heading into Canada Day on Friday. Josh Donaldson continued his torrid stretch by launching a solo homer for the second time in as many days to improve to 15-for-35 during his nine-game hitting streak. The reigning American League MVP has enjoyed success versus Cleveland, batting .321 (34-for-106) in 28 career encounters and is 2-for-3 in a small sample size versus Friday starter Josh Tomlin.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (9-1, 3.32 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (6-4, 5.33)

Tomlin is hoping that his run of good luck in June extends into July after recording a quality start in all five of his outings last month. The 31-year-old improved to 2-0 in that stretch after yielding three runs - all a result of solo homers - in eight innings of Sunday's 9-3 triumph over Detroit. Tomlin's 18 homers allowed in 14 starts in 2016 has matched his season totals in 2012 and 2014 and are just six shy of the career-high 24 he surrendered in 2011 - made over 26 appearances.

Stroman has lost steam as the temperature has heated up as the 25-year-old turned in his fifth sub-par outing in his last six turns on Sunday. Stroman has permitted 30 runs and 51 hits in that span to record a 1-3 mark, with his latest trip to the mound resulting in four runs and four walks in five innings of a 5-2 setback to the Chicago White Sox. Stroman's lone career meeting with Cleveland came in 2014, when he was blitzed for five runs on as many hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 2B Devon Travis is 12-for-30 with two homers, five RBIs and six runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland 3B Jose Ramirez has four RBIs and scored two runs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Blue Jays OF Michael Saunders struck out three times in the series opener and fanned 14 times in the last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Blue Jays 2