Preview: Indians at Blue Jays

It took the longest game in the majors this season for the Cleveland Indians to set a record for the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Indians have won 14 consecutive games following Friday's 2-1 victory in 19 innings and will look to make it three straight against the host Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

"I guess if you're going to set a record, you might as well do it the hard way," said Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer, who earned the victory with five innings of relief. Bauer was scheduled to start Saturday's game, but his unexpected stint out of the bullpen has the team scrambling for a starter. Toronto burned its bullpen to the point that a pair of infielders, Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney, were forced to pitch the 18th and 19th innings, with Barney surrendering Carlos Santana's winning homer. Held to a single run in each of the first two games of the series, the Blue Jays will send Marco Estrada to the mound Saturday.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians TBA vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.81)

Indians manager Terry Francona did not disclose the team's plans for Saturday's starter after using seven relievers on Friday. "We're working through that right now," Francona said after Friday's six-plus hour marathon. "We've got some things we've got to talk through." One option could be Ross Detwiler, who has made 76 major-league starts and has gone at least seven innings in his last two turns at Triple-A Columbus.

Estrada is riding a string of eight consecutive quality starts but has come up empty in his last two appearances, going six innings and permitting three runs in each. He has not allowed more than 12 hits in 12 straight outings, but he's been taken deep 11 times in that stretch - including at least once in each of his last five turns. Estrada pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his only career start versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion and manager John Gibbons were ejected in the first inning while C Russell Martin was tossed in the 13th on Friday.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis recorded five hits Friday to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

3. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is not expected back before the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Indians 3